Record-breaking $1-billion skyscraper hosts highest internal rainforest

An enormous US$1 billion supertall skyscraper is currently under construction in Dubai. Named the Tiger Sky Tower, it will break several new records including the world's highest infinity pool and the world's highest restaurant – plus offer residents a respite from the harsh Dubai conditions with a lush green rainforest area inside.

Taking its name from developer Tiger Properties and not to be confused with the Singapore tower of the same name, the Tiger Sky Tower will reach a height of 532 m (1,745 ft) and feature a glazed exterior enlivened by what look like some metallic shading louvers in the renders. It will be topped by a rooftop park.

To put its height into perspective, it will be taller than any current building in the USA except for the One World Trade Center, which is only a little taller. There's also a chance that it could end up being the world's tallest residential skyscraper, but we'll have to see how everything shakes out, considering the recently announced Senna Tower is also attempting to break that record. Either way this thing will be huge and will definitely be taller than the world's current tallest residential skyscraper, NYC's Central Park Tower.

The Tiger Sky Tower is expected to be completed by late 2029 Kennedy News & Media

The mixed-use residential tower's interior will consist of 122 floors and will have some high-profile amenities. Alongside the highest restaurant in the world and the highest infinity pool in the world, it will also boast the very specific record for highest royal penthouse in the world (presumably it will be owned by a Dubai prince) and highest rainforest in a residential building.

We don't have a lot of information on the rainforest itself at this early stage but do know it will be located at a height of 447 m (1,466 ft) above the ground and will offer a lush green escape, alongside walkways and small huts, plus attractions like a zip wire.

The Tiger Sky Tower will include a rainforest area offering a lush escape from Dubai's heat Kennedy News & Media

Elsewhere in the skyscraper there will be 849 residences which start at $680,000. There will also be 18 ultra-luxury penthouse suites offering choice views of the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa. We've no word on the price of those but it's probably one of those cases of if you need to ask then you can't afford it.

Construction on the Tiger Sky Tower is already underway, with completion expected by late 2029.

Source: Tiger Properties