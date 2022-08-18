Tini glass house gets a size increase to fit family of three

Back in May, we reported on a flexible prefabricated modular tiny house named the Tini M that featured a compact footprint and mostly glass exterior. Designer Tini has now followed up with a 2M model, which maintains a similar overall design while offering a more spacious interior layout suitable for a small family.

The Tini 2M measures 10 m (32 ft) long, has a width of 6 m (almost 20 ft) and a total floorspace of 60 sq m (645 sq ft). This is almost double the size of the original model and though certainly compact, is a bit too large to be considered a proper tiny house.

Much of the exterior is made up of glazing, which offers a view into most parts of the home, as well as galvanized steel. A porch area is wrapped in heat-treated wood sourced from northern Spain, and overlooks an adjacent swimming pool.

The interior of the home is arranged on one floor and centered around a relatively large open living area that contains a lounge/dining space and a small kitchenette. A bathroom with a shower, sink and flushing toilet is nearby. There are two bedrooms, which are located on opposite sides of the home, and consist of a main bedroom for the owners and the second for their son.

The decor throughout is utilitarian and the walls are finished in painted plasterboard, while the floor is decked out in natural oak flooring. Several of the windows are operable and open up the interior spaces to the outside.

"Both the porch and the bedrooms have direct access from the garden and are fully glazed," explained Tini. "This creates a instant connection between them, the garden and the pool in front of them, maximizing the natural lighting of the spot."

The Tini 2M serves as a family vacation home and took 60 days to complete. We've no word on its exact price but Tini's smallest and most basic dwellings start at €33,500 (roughly US$34,000) and they are shipped throughout Western Europe and the US. As is typically the case with prefabricated homes, there are lots of options available, including full off-grid functionality with solar panels and water tanks – all of which will of course increase the price considerably.

Source: Tini