Prefab tiny house doubles down on flexibility and views

By Adam Williams
May 04, 2022
The Tini M starts at €44,600 (roughly US$47,000), though this price will rise significantly depending on options and delivery costs
The Tini M is wrapped in distinctive Corten steel, which will continue to weather over time, while its insulation is made up of recycled cotton
The Tini M measures 34 sq m (roughly 365 sq ft), which is arranged on one floor
The Tini M is situated under a large oak tree on a rural plot near Madrid
The Tini M's kitchenette includes a fridge, cabinetry, sink, and an induction stove
The Tini M is heated with a wood-burning stove
The Tini M has a simple, unfussy layout that suits the small space
The Tini M's interior is finished in birch wood, with oak flooring
The Tini M's bathroom includes a shower, sink, and toilet
The Tini M's glazing slides open at several points, opening up the home to the outside
With most of its interior on view to passersby, this non-towable tiny house isn't the best fit for busy areas or for those who value privacy above all else, however it allows its owners to feel immersed in nature in their rural plot. The prefabricated dwelling also comes with a range of options, including its layout and full off-the-grid functionality.

The Tini M was designed by Spanish tiny house firm Tini and is located in Madrid. In addition to all that glass – which was a request by the owner and can be slid open in several places – it's wrapped in Corten steel, which lends it a distinctive rusted look and will continue to weather over time.

The interior measures 34 sq m (roughly 365 sq ft), all on one floor, and keeps things simple with an open interior layout that flatters the relatively small space available. Its decor is modern, with a birch ceiling and walls, and oak flooring, and is obviously filled with natural light.

Much of the available floorspace is taken up by a bedroom area with a double bed and a lounge area that fits a sofa but is pictured here with just a coffee table and a wood-burning stove. Nearby is the kitchenette, which includes an induction stove and extractor hood, plus a sink, an integrated fridge, and cabinetry. The bathroom, meanwhile, is the one part of the tiny house that's appropriately not visible from the outside. This contains a shower, toilet, and a sink.

As is often the case with these prefabricated dwellings, there are lots of options available for the Tini M. The interior and exterior finishes can be configured, as can the layout and windows. Would-be owners can also cut the cord with a solar panel and battery setup, as well as a water tank and septic tank. Additionally, it can be outfitted to serve as an office instead of a home – or, thanks to its modular design, two Tini's can even be joined together to make a not-so-tiny home.

The base Tini M starts at €44,600 (roughly US$47,000), though this will rise significantly depending on options and delivery costs and the model pictured came in at €83,985 (~$88,000). It ships throughout Western Europe and the United States and takes 60 days to manufacture.

Source: Tini

