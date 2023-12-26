© 2023 New Atlas
Bold, ambitious, and sometimes crazy: 2023's top 10 architectural oddities

By Adam Williams
December 25, 2023
This year has produced more than its fair share of outlandish, extraordinary and ridiculously ambitious architecture. From a massive globe-shaped entertainment venue that can be illuminated as an oversized emoji, to a plan to build a skyscraper so big it can fit 20 Empire State Buildings, here's our pick of the top 10 architectural oddities of 2023.

Our look at the year's most unusual architecture runs the gamut from the crazy to the brilliant, so "oddities" shouldn't be taken as a negative, and there are some genuinely impressive feats of engineering here.

The projects are presented in no particular order, and hail from all over the world. Saudi Arabia punches above its weight, as you'd expect nowadays, but there's some weirdness in the West too – notably in Las Vegas. We've also included some proposals alongside completed buildings, however each one is either under construction or is expected to start soon.

Read on then for our look at 2023's top 10 architectural oddities.

