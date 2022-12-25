Top 10 sustainable architecture projects of 2022

With growing concerns about the construction industry's contribution to climate change, sustainable design is more important than ever. As the year comes to a close, we toast the best, most interesting, and most innovative examples of sustainable architecture that caught our eye in 2022.

This year's selection of green buildings focuses on projects that are actually completed, and features builds from all over the world, including Europe, Asia, and North America.

Renewable energy and sustainably sourced building materials like bamboo and timber feature heavily, as you'd expect, however in the interests of variety we've mixed things up and included a remarkable skyscraper renovation, the repurposing of a WWII-era naval bunker, and a greenery filled high-rise too. Though they vary in style, each of the projects showcases a genuine commitment to promoting green design.

In no particular order, here's our look at 2022's best sustainable architecture.