© 2020 New Atlas
Architecture

Vietnamese restaurant highlights the beauty of bamboo

By Adam Williams
December 23, 2020
Vietnamese restaurant highligh...
The Vedana Restaurant reaches a height of 18 m (60 ft), making it VTN Architects' tallest bamboo building to date
The Vedana Restaurant reaches a height of 18 m (60 ft), making it VTN Architects' tallest bamboo building to date
View 8 Images
The Vedana Restaurant is defined by a huge circular roof
1/8
The Vedana Restaurant is defined by a huge circular roof
The entrance to the Vedana Restaurant is reached by passing through a heavily forested area
2/8
The entrance to the Vedana Restaurant is reached by passing through a heavily forested area
As well as being used for dining, the Vedana Restaurant can also host larger events like weddings
3/8
As well as being used for dining, the Vedana Restaurant can also host larger events like weddings
The Vedana Restaurant's roof is made from 36 modular frames of bamboo, topped by thatch
4/8
The Vedana Restaurant's roof is made from 36 modular frames of bamboo, topped by thatch
The Vedana Restaurant glows like a lantern at night
5/8
The Vedana Restaurant glows like a lantern at night
The Vedana Restaurant's roof features an oculus at its center
6/8
The Vedana Restaurant's roof features an oculus at its center
The Vedana Restaurant reaches a height of 18 m (60 ft), making it VTN Architects' tallest bamboo building to date
7/8
The Vedana Restaurant reaches a height of 18 m (60 ft), making it VTN Architects' tallest bamboo building to date
The Vedana Restaurant is surrounded by a lake that VTN Architects says helps keep the interior cool naturally
8/8
The Vedana Restaurant is surrounded by a lake that VTN Architects says helps keep the interior cool naturally
View gallery - 8 images

VTN Architects has been experimenting with bamboo for some time now and with its recently-completed Vedana Restaurant, the firm has produced its most ambitious bamboo-based work to date. The building rises to a height of 18 m (60 ft) and features a complex structure topped by an impressive large roof.

The project is located in Vietnam's picturesque Cuc Phuong National Park on the country's Red River Delta and is part of the larger Vedana Resort, also designed by VTN Architects, which includes 135 villas, five rental condos, and eight bungalows, as well as the restaurant.

The restaurant is located in the center of the resort and is generally used for regular dining, but can also be used to host larger events like weddings. It's defined by a huge circular thatched roof consisting of two stacked rings with a dome on top and an oculus at its center.

Unfortunately we don't have any finer details on the build process but the firm did say that though it looks like one unified structure, the roof actually comprises 36 modular bamboo frames. The result looks fantastic, both inside and out.

The Vedana Restaurant's roof features an oculus at its center
The Vedana Restaurant's roof features an oculus at its center

"The restaurant is positioned strategically next to an artificial lake that functions as a natural air-conditioner," explains VTN Architects. "Making use of the lake is essential concerning the hot and humid weather during the summer in Cuc Phuong Commune in particular and northern Vietnam in general. Additionally, the lake is also a huge reservoir to store rainwater and groundwater from the mountains. Subsequently, the lake is utilized for irrigation of all plants on the 16.4 hectares [40 acre] site, including around 15,000 blossom trees as a part of the resort's long-term plans. Having that in mind, the restaurant is positioned in the middle of that resort's blossom forest."

With its ability to be grown quickly and sustainably, bamboo can be an excellent building material in the right hands. Some other outstanding bamboo-based architecture we've come across includes the Bamboo Sports Hall for Panyaden International School and Beyond Survival: A Safe Space for Women and Girls.

Source: VTN Architects

View gallery - 8 images

Tags

ArchitectureVietnamBuilding and ConstructionBambooRestaurant
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More