Architecture

Tree-filled home stays cool in Hanoi – no air conditioning required

By Adam Williams
March 23, 2021
Tree-filled home stays cool in...
Bat Trang House is part of VTN Architects' ongoing effort to increase the amount of greenery in inner-city Vietnam
Bat Trang House is part of VTN Architects' ongoing effort to increase the amount of greenery in inner-city Vietnam
Bat Trang House is situated in Bat Trang Town, which is a traditional pottery village and part of the larger city of Hanoi
Bat Trang House is situated in Bat Trang Town, which is a traditional pottery village and part of the larger city of Hanoi
"The uses of artificial air conditioning were unnecessary as the three-layer ventilation system exterior ceramic facade, alternating green spaces and door guarantee that the house is absolutely cool," explains VTN Architects
"The uses of artificial air conditioning were unnecessary as the three-layer ventilation system exterior ceramic facade, alternating green spaces and door guarantee that the house is absolutely cool," explains VTN Architects
Bat Trang House features extensive greenery, which helps shade the interior
Bat Trang House features extensive greenery, which helps shade the interior
Bat Trang House's interior looks cool and shaded, with multiple windows opening it up to the prevailing breeze
Bat Trang House's interior looks cool and shaded, with multiple windows opening it up to the prevailing breeze
Bat Trang House's owner is a ceramic specialist, so VTN Architects used this as inspiration to create a facade made up of ceramic bricks
Bat Trang House's owner is a ceramic specialist, so VTN Architects used this as inspiration to create a facade made up of ceramic bricks
Bat Trang House's ceramic facade is used for shading and helps keep the interior of the home cool, says VTN Architects
Bat Trang House's ceramic facade is used for shading and helps keep the interior of the home cool, says VTN Architects
Bat Trang House measures a considerable 720 sq m (7,750 sq ft), spread over five floors
Bat Trang House measures a considerable 720 sq m (7,750 sq ft), spread over five floors
Bat Trang House features solar panels, which reduce its draw on the grid, and a rainwater collection system, which is used to irrigate the extensive greenery
Bat Trang House features solar panels, which reduce its draw on the grid, and a rainwater collection system, which is used to irrigate the extensive greenery
Bat Trang House is part of VTN Architects' ongoing effort to increase the amount of greenery in inner-city Vietnam
Bat Trang House is part of VTN Architects' ongoing effort to increase the amount of greenery in inner-city Vietnam
VTN Architects continues its ongoing efforts to add greenery infused architecture to urban Vietnam with the recently completed Bat Trang House. Serving as home and workplace to a family of seven, the tree- and plant-filled residence is defined by a ceramic brick facade that helps keep its interior cool.

Bat Trang House is situated in Bat Trang Town, which is a traditional pottery village and part of the larger city of Hanoi. Its owner is a ceramics specialist, so the firm used this as inspiration to create an outer facade of ceramic bricks. The overall design is quite striking and, like the firm's previous Ha Long Villa, is filled with gaps that help circulate air throughout the interior.

The large number of plants and trees are used for shading and the home is also topped by a green roof. According to the firm, the interior is so cool that air conditioning is not required.

"The interior spaces were designed with a minimalistic approach," explains VTN Architects. "Large glass panels were integrated without the fear of getting the house overheated, as direct sunlight was filtered by the two layers of ceramic facade and greenery facade. The gaps of the ceramic walls function particularly well in terms of effectively getting the right amount of solar gain for the interior, especially in the summer. The uses of artificial air conditioning were unnecessary as the three-layer ventilation system exterior ceramic facade, alternating green spaces and door guarantee that the house is absolutely cool."

Bat Trang House measures a considerable 720 sq m (7,750 sq ft), spread over five floors
Bat Trang House measures a considerable 720 sq m (7,750 sq ft), spread over five floors

Bat Trang House's interior measures a considerable 720 sq m (7,750 sq ft), spread over five floors. The first floor and basement are taken up by a showroom displaying the owners' pottery, with living areas, a kitchen, outdoor terrace areas, study room, dining rooms, and bedrooms all located upstairs. There's also a swimming pool installed on one terrace.

Additionally, an unspecified number of solar panels reduce its power draw on the grid, while a rainwater collection system provides irrigation for the extensive greenery.

VTN Architects has a passion for integrating greenery into its projects and the Bat Trang House joins other similar homes by the firm, such as the Breathing House and Binh House.

Source: VTN Architects

