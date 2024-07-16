3D-printed high-end homes come to the USA in a big way

Leading 3D-printed architecture firm Icon continues to develop its cutting-edge technology from niche proposition to mainstream construction method with its latest project, a high-profile luxury housing development in Texas.

When 3D-printed architecture first started taking off we assumed it would be focused on simple low-budget dwellings. While those builds have indeed happened, Icon has proved that customers are happy to make the jump to larger and more luxurious 3D-printed homes with its East 17th St and Wolf Ranch developments.

The Wimberly Springs project is situated in a neighborhood of the same name that's around 40 miles (64 km) south of Austin, Texas. It will consist of eight residences, each of which will have either four or five bedrooms and up to 4,000 sq ft (371 sq m) of floorspace.

The homes themselves will be made up of designs by Icon and the Bjarke Ingels Group, and each of the four available floorplans look spacious and open. The decor is tasteful with muted colors and if you look closely at the renders you'll see the telltale ribbed walls that show this is a 3D-printed project. Notable features include floor-to-ceiling windows, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and freestanding soaking tubs in the bathrooms.

Wimberly Springs' home interiors look spacious and light-filled Icon

"Located in the Wimberley Springs neighborhood, the innovative homes are three miles [4.8 km] from the Wimberley town center and minutes from hiking trails, swimming holes, wineries, golf courses, esteemed restaurants, retail, home decor, garden shops and more," explains Icon. "The picturesque, quaint community of Wimberley is in close proximity to the pecan tree-lined Cypress Creek. Whether homebuyers are seeking a serene retreat or a family-friendly community, Wimberley Springs is the ideal place to call home."

We've no word yet on when the homes are expected to be completed but work has already begun. The build process is the same as previous similar 3D-printed house projects we've seen. Essentially, a large 3D printer will be used to construct the basic shell of each residence on-site by extruding a cement-like mixture out of a nozzle in layers, then human builders will come in to finish off the roof, windows, and everything else required. Icon says that the 3D-printed construction will ensure excellent thermal performance and durability in high winds.

The starting price for the Wimberly Springs 3D-printed homes is around the "upper US$800s."

Source: Icon