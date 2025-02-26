© 2025 New Atlas
Futuristic aluminum cultural center is shaped by the wind

By Adam Williams
February 26, 2025
Zaha Hadid Architects has revealed plans for a futuristic-looking cultural center in Italy. The eye-catching building will be defined by a sculpted aluminum facade that's designed with local wind conditions in mind.

The Centre of Mediterranean Culture will be located on the Strait of Messina in Reggio Calabria, southern Italy.

Its facade will be 90% opaque and will be made from marine-grade anodized aluminum panels that are produced locally. As has been a growing focus with the studio since its founder passed, Zaha Hadid Architects has leaned heavily on computer modeling to ensure the building can respond well to the local conditions and this has informed its unusual shape.

"Advanced computer simulation modeling has determined the building's composition which alternates architectural volumes between public courtyards that will be sheltered from the sunlight of one of Europe's southernmost cities and the strong prevailing winds from the north that are funneled through the straight in summer," says the firm. "Depending on its orientation, each sheltered courtyard overlooks the port to the east, the city to the south, or leads to the west-facing terrace with its panoramic views of the straight and Sicily beyond."

The Centre of Mediterranean Culture will include an aquarium
The Centre of Mediterranean Culture will include an aquarium

The interior, meanwhile, will measure 24,000 sq m (almost 260,000 sq ft) and will feature a curving layout inspired by marine life. It will include an aquarium, conference centers, an auditorium, education spaces, a bookshop, and a restaurant and bar, with an overriding theme of showcasing the relationship between locals and the Mediterranean sea.

Additionally, the landscaping will be significant and include sixty native plant varieties, with rainwater capture systems installed for irrigation.

The project is currently under construction but we've no word on when it's due to be completed. It comes during a busy time for Zaha Hadid Architects and follows its recent Saudi metro station, Uzbekistan research center, and striking Chinese skyscraper.

Source: ZHA

