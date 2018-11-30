Arlo puts the spotlight on wire-free home security
Netgear's Arlo Technologies has announced a new wireless security camera flagship. The outdoor/indoor Arlo Ultra can record 4K resolution footage with high dynamic range, offers night vision in color and sports its own spotlight that floods the yard with light when movement is detected.
The Ultra is built around a new 4K image sensor, which gives users a clearer picture of security events around their home while also allowing them to zoom in to make a note of such things as license plate numbers on suspicious vehicles.
The camera wirelessly connects to a SmartHub that's hooked up to the home Wi-Fi network, and takes care of sending recordings of triggered events to the user's could-based account. Footage can be stored locally too, thanks to the SmartHub's microSD card slot.
A weather-resistant design makes for set it and forget it indoor or outdoor installation using the included magnetic mount, and even the magnetic cable used to recharge the newly-designed battery has been weather-proofed. Arlo hasn't revealed how long the battery will last before needing juice from the mains though.
The glass out front can keep tabs over 180-degree field of view, and the integrated LED spotlight means that after dark footage can be recorded in color, rather than the monochrome of traditional night vision setups. And there's a built-in siren that's triggered by motion or sounds, or can be manually activated remotely using a companion app running on a smartphone.
The ultra features a dual microphone array with noise cancellation to cater for two-way conversations with someone delivering a package, without leaving the safety and comfort of your living room, or to politely ask would-be intruders to be on their merry way.
"Our new flagship wire-free camera represents major advancements in video, audio, software, AI, and computer vision capabilities," said the company's Pat Collins. "Arlo Ultra is a complete solution for users who desire the best possible protection for their home or business, as well as the most ideal experience for connecting remotely with loved ones for maximum peace of mind."
The Arlo Ultra wire-free security camera system comes bundled with a year's subscription to the company's Smart Premier service plan, which can deliver user-set notifications when the system is triggered – ignoring cats and dogs, for example, and only bothering the user when the system detects people.
That service plan will only store 1080p quality footage for up to 30 days at a time, if you want to store 4K resolution clips in the could you'll need to opt for an add-on at extra cost.
The Ultra package is set to launch in Q1 2019 for US$399.99.
Source: Arlo
