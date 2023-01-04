Acer powers productivity at home with eKinekt bike desk

Keeping fit while working from home can be a challenge. You could invest in an indoor training machine, but such things are not usually designed for working while exercising. Acer's upcoming eKinekt BD 3 is different, combining a mini desk and stationary bike that can charge devices while you workout.

Like the three-unit WeBike we featured back in 2012, the eKinekt BD 3 converts pedal power into a small amount of kinetic energy that can be used to top up a laptop battery or mobile device plugged into the desk's USB Type-A or USB-C ports.

Acer reckons that an hour of pumping away at the cranks at a fairly leisurely 60 RPM can generate 75 watts of power, which isn't a great deal but could help reduce a user's draw on the grid.

Two modes are offered: the Working Mode sees the desk component and padded seat brought closer together to allow for an upright work stance, while the Sports Mode pushes the desk forward so that the user can lean into a more intensive training session.

The eKinekt BD 3 features two USB Type-A ports and one USB-C to charge laptop, tablet or smartphone batteries Acer

The bike desk includes a bag hook and a cup holder, the table and seat height are adjustable, resistance levels can be tweaked using buttons to the side of a small LCD panel that displays key metrics, and the bike desk works with a companion mobile app that keeps track of calories burned and energy generated, stores user profiles and shows workout history.

Other notable features include a LED charging indicator that lights up when pedal action is being converted to useable energy, and the top of the desk and the outer casing are made using post-consumer recycled plastic.

The eKinekt BD 3 seems like a great way to get some exercise while sat at your work desk, and charging devices while pedaling could save money on energy bills too. However, the initial outlay of US$999 might take your breath away – though it's much cheaper than smart indoor cycling machines from the likes of Garmin and Peloton. The bike desk goes on sale in Taiwan from April, followed by a June release for the US and Europe.

Source: Acer