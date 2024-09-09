Portable dishwasher makes short work of your least favorite chore

Nobody likes washing dishes, but they keep piling up. The new Capsule Solo portable dishwasher from Loch Electronics is designed to make short work of that chore even while camping.

The company is quick to call the Capsule Solo the world’s smallest dishwasher, but the title is a bit contentious – not only is it the exact same size as Loch’s own first model, but a couple of others are comparable in size.

Either way, it’s pretty damn small, measuring just 26.2 x 46.5 x 51.5 cm (10.3 x 18.3 x 20.3 in) and weighing 12 kg (26.5 lb). It shouldn’t take up too much room on a benchtop in small homes, office kitchens, or even in campers.

The interior is still relatively roomy though, with the company claiming that it can fit up to 35 items across its two racks. Obviously that number will vary depending on what you’re cramming in there, but apparently there’s space for pots, pans and plates up to 31 cm (12.2 in) wide.

The Capsule Solo uses two external water tanks, so users can just fill one with clean water before and empty the wastewater tank afterwards. There’s also the option to just have the dirty water drain straight into the sink.

Six different wash cycles let you shine up the lunch dishes in as little as 15 minutes, or soak tougher stains for a few hours if necessary. It can even be put on to wash fruit and veggies with an eight-minute, no-heat, no-soap cycle.

The company says the Capsule Solo uses far less water and energy than washing dishes by hand, as well as saving you time. Compared to the first model, this version dries the dishes better, uses less water and can load up the water faster.

Loch Electronics funded the Capsule Solo through Kickstarter, where it raised £578,550 (~US$760,000) – smashing its goal of £8,000 (~US$10,500). Late pledges are still available, with shipping set to begin in January 2025.

Check out the Capsule Solo in action in the video below.

Capsule Personal Dishwasher 2.0

Source: Kickstarter