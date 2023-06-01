ChefDoodler aims to make sugar sculpting easier for bakers

Just over 10 years ago, WobbleWorks took sketching into a new dimension when it launched a Kickstarter for its 3Doodler 3D-printing pen. Now the company is hoping to do the same for the world of baking with the ChefDoodler.

Since the successful crowdfunding effort back in 2013, WobbleWorks has released a number of variations on its 3D-printing pen – including one for kids and another for professionals – as well as a bunch of accessories and guides.

The ChefDoodler works in a similar way to its 3Doodler predecessors, but heats and softens "sugar capsules" before extruding through the nozzle for the creation of incredible edible sculptures that set as they cool – from simple twirls springing from a cookie to sweet flowers atop cupcakes or even an Eiffel Tower to decorate a birthday cake.

An Eiffel Tower atop a cake courtesy of the ChefDoodler WobbleWorks

"Traditional sugar sculpting methods are cumbersome, time-consuming, and dangerous," said WobbleWorks in a press statement. "Designed for every baker, in every home, the ChefDoodler makes the process of working with sugar both exciting and easy by removing the most frustrating barriers to sugar work – heating, sugar stability, and working quickly before the sugar sets. Users can simply load the ChefDoodler with the colorful sugar capsules, choose a speed setting, and start drawing eye-catching sweet treats in seconds."

The pen extrudes sweet strands slowly for intricate work or fast for filling in shapes and structures, and comes with two removable nozzles, two capsule cartridges, a cleaning brush, a power supply with international adapters, and a transparent silicone mat for building sweet 3D creations or following stencils placed underneath. Given use cases include "decorating in sugar, connecting pieces to form a sturdy structure, creating custom edible shapes, experimenting with stencils, elevating store-bought goodies, piecing together crumbled creations, or just having fun with the family."

The capsules loaded into the pen's cartridge will need to be purchased from WobbleWorks when the supplied 200-g (7-oz) bag runs low (as with the 3Doodler filaments), and are actually made using a sugar substitute called isomalt. They're initially available in five colors, with the company stating that they will be manufactured in "food-safe facilities" using only natural coloring and without additional flavorings.

The ChefDoodler comes with a silicone mat for building creations or tracing designs from stencils placed underneath WobbleWorks

"For the past 10 years, we've been producing award-winning creative tools used by artists, inventors, makers, educators, and students," said CEO and co-founder of WobbleWorks, Daniel Cowen. "We believe in creative freedom and limitless imagination, so we're excited to take our passion to the kitchen and help inspire a new generation of modern bakers and early adopters as they elevate their kitchen creations."

The ChefDoodler has launched on Kickstarter, where pledges currently start at US$59 – representing a saving of 40% on the expected retail price. The usual crowdfunding cautions apply, but if all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in October. The video below has more.

ChefDoodler - The Sugar Pen for Bakers

Source: WobbleWorks