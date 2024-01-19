© 2024 New Atlas
Grill-X aims to put a charcoal(ish) barbecue in your kitchen

By Ben Coxworth
January 19, 2024
The Grill-X surrounded by some of its handiwork
The Grill-X tips the scales at a claimed 4.4 lb (2 kg)
The Grill-X can be taken apart and washed in the sink with detergent between uses
The corrugated surface of the Grill-X's plate helps with heat circulation
The Grill-X surrounded by some of its handiwork
For many people who live in places that get "real" winters, barbecuing is an activity that simply gets put on hold once the snow flies. The Grill-X was designed with that fact in mind, as it reportedly brings a charcoal flavor to foods grilled indoors.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Grill-X is made by Japanese startup Kiwamiyatei. The device is not a standalone cooker, but is instead placed on a stovetop heating element on any type of oven. It can also be used outdoors, on a barbecue or over a fire.

The Grill-X consists of an aluminum base and steel lid, along with a cooking plate which goes between them. That plate is coated with carbon graphite, which is the crystalline form of carbon. Charcoal also consists mainly of carbon – made by heating wood in a low-oxygen environment – which is where the "grilled on a barbecue"-like taste is said to come from.

The corrugated surface of the Grill-X's plate helps with heat circulation
Gaps on either side of the Grill-X reportedly allow air to be pulled in and heated in the enclosed space above the plate, before flowing back out. According to Kiwamiyatei, this setup works like that in a convection oven, resulting in faster-cooked, juicier meats.

Additionally, rising heat is reflected back down onto the food by the stainless steel underside of the lid, likewise boosting the cooking process. The corrugated surface of the plate also helps with heat circulation.

The Grill-X can be taken apart and washed in the sink with detergent between uses
Assuming the Grill-X reaches production, a pledge of US$159 will get you one – the planned retail price is $260. It's demonstrated in the following video.

GRILL-X: Carbon Graphite Grill for Perfect Charcoal Flavor

Source: Kickstarter

