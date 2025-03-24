© 2025 New Atlas
Credit-card-sized work of art folds into a badass metal pen

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
March 24, 2025
The Hancept Zero Mk2 is giving serious 007 vibes
Hancept says this hexagonal form is comfortable to write with, despite not looking all that ergonomic
Hancept says this hexagonal form is comfortable to write with, despite not looking all that ergonomic
If you wanna show off your Mk2 instead of hiding it in your wallet, you can get this custom display stand for your desk
That's one hell of a conversation starter
The Zero Mk2 uses magnets to transform from a flat card-shaped work of art into a hexagonal pen
This transforming pen is made from 54 precisely machined aluminum and steel parts
This is quite possibly the most over-engineered pen I've ever come across, and it looks like it's straight out of a spycraft lab. The Hancept Zero Mk2 is a 2-mm-thick contraption that can slip into a credit card slot, and magically fold into a hexagonal pen in a snap.

Made from aluminum and stainless steel, it's designed for folks who simply can't afford to be seen carrying a pen – but are happier to whip one out of their wallets. It's made up of 54 precisely machined interlocking parts and accepts a standard D-1 ballpoint refill, so it should be easy to use for a long time to come.

The Zero Mk2 comes from Hancept, a design team based in South Korea. The previous version won a prestigious German iF Design Award back in 2022, and this one features improvements in the overall finishing and tactile feel. The updates should make it easy to slide it into a card slot in your wallet, more stable in your hand when it's folded into a pen, and more durable in the long run.

The pen weights less than 1 oz (28 g), comes in light and dark silver finishes, can be engraved, and even fits on a custom-made display stand you can add to your order.

As you'd expect, this won't come cheap. The Mk2 is currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter, and the cheapest bundle you can pony up for comes in at US$169. That gets you the Slim Package, which has an expected retail price of $270; it includes a pen, linen pouch, stickers, and a gift bag.

If you really like what you see, you can spend a little more to get a steel display stand, a branding book, a full-grain Korean leather card wallet, and a circular leather pad for the stand.

Zero Mk2: The World’s Only Card-Sized Pen That Transforms

Backing a crowdfunding campaign always carries a degree of risk, but assuming all goes without a hitch for this project, worldwide shipping for the Zero Mk2 is estimated to start from August. Check out the promo video above, and learn more on the project's Kickstarter page.

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

