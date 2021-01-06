© 2021 New Atlas
Around The Home

LG's upcoming cordless stick vac empties itself before each recharge

By Paul Ridden
January 06, 2021
LG's upcoming cordless stick v...
The CordZero ThinQ A9 Kompressor stick vac with auto-empty charging station will debut at CES 2021
The CordZero ThinQ A9 Kompressor stick vac with auto-empty charging station will debut at CES 2021
View 1 Image
The CordZero ThinQ A9 Kompressor stick vac with auto-empty charging station will debut at CES 2021
1/1
The CordZero ThinQ A9 Kompressor stick vac with auto-empty charging station will debut at CES 2021

LG is looking to clean up at CES 2021 with the announcement of a new cordless stick vacuum cleaner, which includes a charging station that automatically empties the vac's dustbin before topping up its battery.

Charging stations for robotic vacuum cleaners that auto empty have been around for a while, but the new CordZero ThinQ A9 Kompressor is the first stick vacuum we've seen that completely automates the removal of dirt from its bin.

It's the first job that the charging station tackles when the cleaner is docked, automatically sucking the compressed contents of the dustbin into an attached bag – though there is a switch to engage dustbin cleaning manually. After that's done, the recharge process can begin. Other settings can be adjusted using the charging station's touch display.

The vac benefits from one-touch control, and comes with a 2-in-1 combination tool, a crevice tool, a pet nozzle, a special nozzle for carpet cleaning, and an attachment that turns the device into a floor mop. A spare quick-change battery is included so users can tackle longer cleaning jobs without having to stop for recharges, and the filters are removable and washable.

LG doesn't give much more information on the new A9 Kompressor, which is set to make its debut at the all-digital edition of CES next week, but existing models feature a cyclone vacuum system, HEPA filtration, a telescoping wand, and are Wi-Fi enabled for use with a companion app. There's no word on pricing or availability either.

Source: LG

Tags

Around The HomeLGVacuum cleanerCES 2021
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More