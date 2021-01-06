LG's upcoming cordless stick vac empties itself before each recharge

LG is looking to clean up at CES 2021 with the announcement of a new cordless stick vacuum cleaner, which includes a charging station that automatically empties the vac's dustbin before topping up its battery.

Charging stations for robotic vacuum cleaners that auto empty have been around for a while, but the new CordZero ThinQ A9 Kompressor is the first stick vacuum we've seen that completely automates the removal of dirt from its bin.

It's the first job that the charging station tackles when the cleaner is docked, automatically sucking the compressed contents of the dustbin into an attached bag – though there is a switch to engage dustbin cleaning manually. After that's done, the recharge process can begin. Other settings can be adjusted using the charging station's touch display.

The vac benefits from one-touch control, and comes with a 2-in-1 combination tool, a crevice tool, a pet nozzle, a special nozzle for carpet cleaning, and an attachment that turns the device into a floor mop. A spare quick-change battery is included so users can tackle longer cleaning jobs without having to stop for recharges, and the filters are removable and washable.

LG doesn't give much more information on the new A9 Kompressor, which is set to make its debut at the all-digital edition of CES next week, but existing models feature a cyclone vacuum system, HEPA filtration, a telescoping wand, and are Wi-Fi enabled for use with a companion app. There's no word on pricing or availability either.

Source: LG