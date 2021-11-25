Ninu system lets users create custom perfume with each application

We've already seen devices that allow users to create their own custom-color lipsticks and fingernail polish patterns. It should come as no surprise, then, that there's now a system for creating your own custom-scented perfume, whenever the mood strikes.

Known as Ninu Smart Perfume, the Slovenian-designed setup consists of a special spray bottle and a Bluetooth-connected iOS/Android app. Within the bottle are three 25-ml cartridges, each one containing a different liquid "fragrance base."

Utilizing the app, it's possible to experiment with different (and very precise) mix ratios of those bases, or to select between a number of preprogrammed ratios. The resulting perfume is drawn from the cartridges in the designated proportions, mixed, and misted out of the bottle.

The Ninu bottle is available in two color choices Ninu Perfume

According to the company, over 100 distinct scents can be created in this fashion. And because it's possible to create a new fragrance with each application, users can go back and forth between different scents as they see fit.

One USB charge of the bottle's battery should reportedly be sufficient for the amount of time it takes to go through one set of the cartridges, however long that turns out to be. And while the cartridges are recyclable, they're unfortunately not refillable at this point – that's a shame, as it would be interesting if users could fill them with fragrance bases of their own choosing, such as different types of essential oils.

Should you be interested, the Ninu Smart Perfume system is presently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of €159 (about US$178) will get you a setup – the planned retail price is $289.

It's demonstrated in the video below.

NINU SMART PERFUME

Sources: Kickstarter, Ninu Perfume

