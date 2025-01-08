Automated mini garden uses a nutritious fog to grows veggies indoors

While just about everyone loves the thought of growing fresh herbs n' veggies in their own kitchen, not everyone has the green thumb required to do so. The Plantaform system was designed with that fact in mind, as it grows edible plants automatically … using a nutrient-rich fog.

Manufactured by a Canadian startup of the same name, Plantaform is the recent recipient of a CES 2025 Innovation Award.

The product utilizes a technology known as "fogponics," which was originally created by NASA as a means of growing vegetables aboard spacecraft. According to Plantaform, fogponics uses 98% less water than traditional soil-based gardening, 30 to 50% less water than hydroponic systems, and 10% less than aeroponic setups.

A full Plantaform bundle will set you back US$499.99 Plantaform

Here's how the system works …

The user starts by placing a batch of Plant Pods (sold in packs of 15) inside the main Plantaform device. Each pod contains a selection of non-GMO seeds encapsulated in a soil-free mineral wool growth medium.

Next, the user pours water and a system-specific nutrient powder into two compartments on top of the device.

When the user then smartphone-scans a code on the pods' packaging, an iOS/Android app relays the appropriate growth-conditions parameters to the main device. That unit then sets about growing the plants, automatically regulating factors such as light, airflow, temperature, and hydration. The app lets the user know when to add more water, which they should only need to do once every two to three weeks.

Each 15-pod package consists of a mix of plants that require similar growing conditions Plantaform

The Plantaform unit waters the plants by combining the water and nutrient powder to form an ultra-fine mist, which is delivered directly to the plants' roots within the pods' growth medium.

According to the designers, this arrangement allows for much better oxygenation and nutrient absorption than traditional soil-based agriculture or hydroponics. As a result, the plants reportedly grow faster and produce higher yields than they would otherwise. And as an added bonus, there's also less mess to clean up.

Optional magnetic tinted windows keep the device's full-spectrum LEDs from dazzling users throughout the day Plantaform

The Plantaform system is available now via the company website, priced at US$499.99 for a bundle that includes the device, a 15-pod lettuce-mix pack, and a container of the nutrient powder.

There are currently six pod packages to choose from – for plant mixes such as herbs, edible flowers, and "superfood" salad ingredients – all of which sell for CA$39.99 (about US$28). Nutrient powder refills go for CA$19.99 (US$14) a pop.

The system is illustrated in the video below.

The Future of Smart Indoor Gardening, Plantaform

Source: Plantaform

