Spicerr is a six-shooter spice gun for your mealtime missions

There's seemingly no part of modern home life that can't be made just a little bit better thanks to smart technology. Case in point, the new Spicerr gadget that delivers perfectly measured spices thanks to flavor profiles you set through an app.

You might think you don't need any help with dispensing your spices in your kitchen but maybe you'd like to reconsider that.

Remember the time you were carefully tapping out cayenne pepper onto your teaspoon and you had that mysterious hand spasm that dumped about two tablespoons of the fiery powder into your stew? Or the time your measuring spoon wouldn't fit through that always-inadequate slot on the top of the spice jar, so you removed it – not so delicately – and wound up dusting the counter and your dog in turmeric?

While you might not have had these exact experiences, we think you catch our meaning. Spices can be one of the most fun aspects of cooking, but they can also be a bit tricky to work with. And what happens if you don't like a lot of cumin in your food, but you really enjoy ginger? How do you tweak the spice mix so that your dish still tastes good rather than like a failed lab experiment?

Enter Spicerr

This new gizmo, now rocketing through a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, lets you get the perfect amount of either a single spice or a pre-determined spice mix thanks to a built-in touch screen and a simple dispensing button.

You just load the spice gun's cartridge with six spice capsules and then use the touchscreen to set the quantity to dispense. Push the button and voila – exactly the right flavorings are sprinkled down into your recipe. Like things a bit spicier, smokier, or saltier? No problem. Simply use the slide adjusters in the accompanying app to get the taste you want.

Also, if you regularly cook recipes that hail from outside your own country, you know how challenging it can sometimes be to get accurate recipe conversions from say, grams to tablespoons. Spicerr handles that with ease though, because you can set the exact measurement of what you want in any format using the touch-screen display.

While Spicerr can only hold six capsules at a time, the service provides 54 different spices to choose from, so you can always swap out the contents of the cartridge.

The spices are delivered in air-tight cylinders that the company says can keep things fresh for years. When a cylinder is getting near the end, the app will automatically suggest ordering a refill. Right now, capsules are being offered for US$2.50 each, with refill packs running just $1.60 or you could, of course, just use your own refills. An ID chip on the top of each capsule tells the machine which spice it contains.

The device is USB-C rechargeable, has a 200-mAh battery and communicates with your phone through Bluetooth.

Right now, Spicerr has tripled its fundraising goal of $26,000 and seems like it might exceed the $100,000 level with 16 days still left in the campaign. While backing a crowdfunding campaign always carries an element of risk, Spicerr does seem like the real deal, having been demonstrated at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

If you want to get in on the action, you can currently pledge for the Spicerr device and 12 spice capsules for $128. Bump that up to 24 capsules and a capsule holder for $148, or go up to 48 spices for $180.

The makers say you'll be asked for your spice choices after the campaign concludes in another two weeks. Devices are set to ship in September of this year if all goes according to plan.

You can watch the gizmo's promo video below.

