Yeeuu takes a connected approach to lock boxes

While smart door locks do have some useful features, swapping your existing locks for smart ones certainly is a hassle. Yeeuu's K1 Smart Lock Box offers an alternative, by bringing smart functionality to "dumb" locks.

One of the main selling features of smart locks is the fact that by using an app, homeowners can grant temporary house-access to certain other people.

The K1 likewise lets them do so, except instead of being an actual lock, it's a lock box that holds a spare key for the door's conventional lock. Utilizing an accompanying internet-connected iOS/Android app, the homeowner can allow other people to unlock the box in order to get that key, in a few different ways.

First of all, they can remotely grant immediate one-time access, that only lasts five minutes. This is handy for situations such as when a house-cleaning service arrives while the homeowner is at work, and calls to let them know they need to get inside.

In cases such as Airbnb rentals, on the other hand, a calendar feature on the app can be used to grant longer-term access over a period of several days or more. It's also possible to program in a permanent (but changeable) passcode, allowing multiple family members to unlock the box on an ongoing basis.

The K1 Smart Lock Box is constructed of aluminum alloy and steel

Yeeuu

As is the case with most smart door locks, the K1 unlocks when it detects the unique Bluetooth signal of a guest's phone (if they're using the app), or when the passcode in entered on the box's backlit keypad. Additionally, an integrated fingerprint scanner can store the prints of up to 50 people, allowing the box to be unlocked with a simple touch.

The K1 can either be screw-mounted directly to an exterior wall, or hung off a doorknob using an optional shackle. It's powered by three AAA batteries, which should reportedly be good for at least a year of use (at a rate of 10 unlock cycles per day). Both the app and a warning light on the device itself let users know when those batteries are getting low.

Should you be interested, the K1 Smart Lock Box is presently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign. A pledge of US$49 will get you one, when and if they reach production. The planned retail price is $99.

Source: Indiegogo

