This isn't the first time scientists have utilized this incredibly novel metric to identify illegal activities. In 2016 a team of scientists described how they used this same "bomb carbon" signature to accurately identify the age of ivory being shipped out of Africa. A ban on ivory sales in 1990 restricted trade of the material to ivory acquired before 1976. As atmospheric levels of carbon-14 have been consistently declining since open-air nuclear testing ceased in the 1960s, ivory samples can be accurately aged to within a few years by tracing those specific levels. That research startlingly discovered more than 90 percent of shipments seized between 2002 and 2014 were actually just a few years old and not antique ivory from pre-1976.