The potential applications for the device are of interest to industries beyond whisky production, from identifying fakes to quality control at the production line. And while counterfeit alcohol is clearly a concern for drink makers trying to protect their bottom line, it's also a potential health issue. People have died from bogus alcohol the world over, and thousands have been made incredibly ill. In one incident on the Turkish Riviera in 2011, five Russian tourists died and more than 20 people were poisoned after drinking fake whisky with a methanol content three times higher than normal.