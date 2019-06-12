The DB4 GT Zagato is the latest continuation car created by Aston Martin, following on from the 25 DB4 GT Continuation models that sold in 2017 at £1.5 million each and precedes the 25 Aston Martin Goldfinger DB5 Continuation cars that will come to market in 2020 at £2.75 million apiece, complete with all the gadgetry that made it the most famous car in the world as co-star in the third James Bond film that was released in 1964.

