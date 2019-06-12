Aston Martin's $7.65 million DB4 GT Zagato Continuation track car peeks out ahead of Le Mans debutView gallery - 16 images
Aston Martin's DB4 GT Zagato Continuation model will make its public debut at the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2019 this coming weekend. The limited edition (19 only, the same production number as the original 1960 model) will become one of the world's most expensive new cars when deliveries begin in the next few months, with a price tag of £6 million (US$7,633,000) plus taxes.
The DB4 GT Zagato is the latest continuation car created by Aston Martin, following on from the 25 DB4 GT Continuation models that sold in 2017 at £1.5 million each and precedes the 25 Aston Martin Goldfinger DB5 Continuation cars that will come to market in 2020 at £2.75 million apiece, complete with all the gadgetry that made it the most famous car in the world as co-star in the third James Bond film that was released in 1964.
Then there's the company's Heritage EV kit, which will swap into (and out of) a range of vintage Aston Martins, and which is expected to begin production later this year.
Just 19 Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato cars were built in the original production run from 1960 to 1963. In 1988, four allocated but unused chassis numbers from the original run were used to create a further four cars, which are now known as "Sanction II" cars, being updated slightly with 4.2 liter engines and an increase in power from 314 hp (234 kW) to 352 hp (262 kW).
In 2000, two further "Sanction III" cars were produced to "Sanction II" specifications, bringing the total number of Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagatos to 25. Those cars are now among the most valuable cars in the world with the most recent to reach auction selling for $14,300,000 (RM-Sotheby's, New York, December, 2015) and $13,323,861 (£10,081,500, Bonhams, Goodwood, July, 2018).
The 240 hp Aston Martin DB4 was introduced in 1958, and was subsequently timed during a road test by Autocar magazine at 141 mph (227 km/h), making it the fastest production car in the world. It was superceded as the top-of-the-range model by the 302 hp DB4 GT in 1959, which was timed at 152 mph (245 km/h) by Autosport magazine, making it the fastest production car in the world.
The original Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato was introduced to great fanfare at the London Motor Show in October 1960. The lightened 314 hp (234 kW) DB4 GT Zagato was subsequently timed in a magazine road test at 153.5 mph (247 km/h), giving Aston Martin a triple crown and undisputed credibility as a performance brand.
The new Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato Continuation model will be shown at Aston Martin's VIP hospitality facility alongside the famous Le Mans circuit this weekend, though the car sold out almost instantly when it was announced.
The DB4 GT Zagato Continuation model builds further upon the original, with a larger capacity 4.7-liter straight-six engine producing 390 hp, driving through a four-speed manual transmission and limited-slip diff. It will only be sold as a track car, and each car will be fitted with a full FIA-approved roll cage as standard. The video below has more.
