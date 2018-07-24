Now this1920 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Alpine Eagle Tourer appears to be the bargain of all-time for those people who really want a near-perfect example of one of the all-time-great automobiles, but whose knuckles bleed just thinking about changing a tire, let alone restoring a 98-year-old to strapping good health. What makes this car so very special is that it was purchased and restored by an automotive writer, who has documented it all and the documents, writings, musings and reciepts all were sold with the car. Read the auction description and you'll find that said automotive scribe has provided evidence of spending circa £231,400 and we're not sure if that was after he purchased said car or if it includes the purchase price. At very least, he paid circa £28,300 to own this car for a short time, so the buyer is already waaaay ahead. Nice car too, as it is the model that gave the company its reputation. It sold for £203,100 ($268,420) (Credit: Bonhams)