Following months of shadowy silhouettes and dramatic renderings, Aston Martin has given fans a first real look at the forthcoming Valhalla hypercar in action. Taking to the track at Silverstone in the UK, the Formula One-infused mid-engine coupe was shown off alongside its sibling, the Valkyrie hypercar, ahead of a planned 2021 production.
Formerly operating under the purposely opaque moniker of Project 003, Aston Martin started to reveal some spicy details on a new turbo/hybrid hypercar built for the streets earlier in the year. It carries a similar hyper-aerodynamic, other-worldly aesthetic to the V12 Valkyrie, but with humbler performance owing to its mid-mounted V6 twin-turbo engine.
The all carbon-body will keep weight light, while Aston Martin has leveraged its partnership with Red Bull to integrate technologies and aerodynamics from the world of F1. While speed remains the name of the game, Aston Martin says the Valhalla makes greater concessions to practicality and road-use than the Valkyrie, and is planning for a limited run of 500 units.
Technical details remain scarce, but we can expect the hyper car to make the most of what a turbo/hybrid drivetrain can offer, leaning on an electric motor for whiplash-worthy launch speeds with the turbos kicking in to push the envelope at the top end. Active aerodynamics through what Aston Martin calls "variable morphing surfaces" should help things along, too.
Aston Martin unveiled a static Valhalla at the Geneva Motor Show earlier in the year. Now to coincide with its North American debut at Monterey Car Week, it has let it loose the Valhalla "dynamic concept" for the first time on the track at Silverstone with test driver Chris Goodwin at the helm. See it in action in the video below.
Source: Aston Martin
