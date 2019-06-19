We're not sure exactly how ancient Viking warriors would feel about this, having been promised a gigantic feasting hall with shields for a roof, spears for rafters, breastplates for seats and a lifestyle in which they can fight the greatest warriors of old all day, heal instantly from their battle wounds, and spend every night from here to eternity stuffing themselves on boar meat, beer and wine laid before them by outrageously attractive Valkyries. Honestly, if I was one of those fellas and I got transported into the seat of some fancy sports car instead of all that, I'd be asking for my honorable death in battle back.