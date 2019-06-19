Aston Martin's upcoming AM-RB003 hypercar has a name: ValhallaView gallery - 2 images
In keeping with the Norse theme of the Valkyrie, as well as the V designation for Aston's most extreme performance vehicles, the British company has announced that its upcoming hybrid hypercar will be called the Valhalla.
We don't know a ton of specifics yet about the Valhalla – indeed, the render above is the closest look we've had at this thing so far, so we can expect Aston Martin's highly savvy marketing team to continue drip-feeding us information and specs bit by bit until the thing finally hits the road in 2021.
Unlike the Valkyrie, the Valhalla will use forced induction in the form of turbos to help its mid-mounted V6 engine develop an insane output figure to add to whatever the electric hybrid system puts out. It'll use an all-carbon body for extreme lightweighting, and will probably go far faster than is strictly necessary, with excellent aeros to boot.
Only 500 will be built – that is, 500 with a hard top, says Aston with a wink. Anyone who wants to get hold of one had best start getting real friendly with their local dealership, because we suspect 500 will not be enough.
"Norse mythology contains such powerful language and rich storytelling it felt only right that the AM-RB 003 should follow the Valkyrie's theme," says Andy Palmer, President and Group CEO of Aston Martin Lagonda. "For those fortunate enough to own one I'm sure they will recognize and appreciate the name's connotations of glory and happiness, for there can be few more hallowed places than the driver's seat of an Aston Martin Valhalla."
We're not sure exactly how ancient Viking warriors would feel about this, having been promised a gigantic feasting hall with shields for a roof, spears for rafters, breastplates for seats and a lifestyle in which they can fight the greatest warriors of old all day, heal instantly from their battle wounds, and spend every night from here to eternity stuffing themselves on boar meat, beer and wine laid before them by outrageously attractive Valkyries. Honestly, if I was one of those fellas and I got transported into the seat of some fancy sports car instead of all that, I'd be asking for my honorable death in battle back.
We'll bring you more on the Valhalla as it comes to hand.
Source: Aston Martin
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more