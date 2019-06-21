NGC 7293, also known as the Helix Nebula is so-named because it appears that you are looking down the axis of a helix. In reality, it is now understood to have a surprisingly complex geometry, including radial filaments and extended outer loops. The Helix Nebula is one of the brightest and closest examples of a planetary nebula, a gas cloud created at the end of the life of a sun-like star. The remnant central stellar core, destined to become a white dwarf star, glows in light so energetic it causes the previously expelled gas to fluoresce. This image is the result of narrowband data on the Helix Nebula, gathered over two months from suburban Melbourne, Australia. The photographer extracted every bit of data to get the outer chevrons and filigree details to separate from the light pollution and wanted to show the OIII eye structures in the iris, so Photoshop masking was used to balance the overwhelming H-alpha signal and let the OIII present well.Melbourne, Australia, 27 November 2018 (Credit: Andrew Campbell (Australia))