The Plants for Birds category is named for Audubon's program of the same name, which encourages the growing of bird-friendly plants to attract and protect birds indigenous to not just your region, but to your zip code. The project is powered by Audubon's powerful Native Plants Datbase. This prize adds an extra degree of difficulty for photographers, as the photo not only needs to be amazing, but it has to illustrate a bird and a plant which are both native to the area where the photo was shot.