Boris Mihailovic

Boris is one of Australia's most renowned and infamous motorcycle journalists. His work has featured in Bike Me, MCNews, Car Advice, Bikesales, Australian Motorcyclist, Heavy Duty, Ozbike, Live to Ride, Australian Motorcycle News, Road Rider, Two Wheels, Just Bikes, Top Gear, Wheels, Zoo, Penthouse, The Picture, Ralph, FHM and countless other magazines over the years.

His MotoGP podcast, MotoPG, reaches a staggering 7 million listeners a month. He's had at least four books published, including The Wisdom of the Road Gods, Sh!t My Wife Says and My Mother Warned Me About Blokes Like Me. Boris enjoys Whiskey, Whisky, the way girls dance on tables... And riding motorcycles.