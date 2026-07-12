"I'd be appalled if it wasn't brilliant" – 2026 Yamaha R7 review

I feel I look a bit like a bipedal killer whale in my Gimoto race leathers. I’m OK with that. Gives the fast bastards pause when they’re overtaking me on the racetrack. Makes them do it nice and polite. After all, we all go back to the same place when the racetrack business is finished, right? And no-one wants to eat their lunch through broken teeth beside a discomfited bipedal killer whale with a neck tattoo, do they?

This was precisely my mindset as I idled out of the pit area to start doing laps of Sydney Motorsport Park’s Southern Circuit on Yamaha’s new R7.

I had spent the morning talking with Yamaha’s Matt Ferry and Sean Goldhawk about the new R7, the state of the bike market, and the ever-changing face of what passes for motorcycle media in 2026.

The R7 is an important bike for Yamaha – especially when it comes to new riders or those forced by loving, caring local governments to start out riding lower-powered motorcycles. Get them young, show them Yamaha quality, reliability, and longevity cannot be beat by cheaper Chinese bikes, and you have them for life. Hopefully.

Boris is either winning, or being lapped Yamaha

Everyone is aware of the Chinese motorcycle tsunami currently washing over us. Especially the younger riders just starting out. They are not like us old warhorses. Unlike them, we all come programmed from our youth with brand loyalties and beliefs. Would they see a point in spending US$9,399 (AU $16,549 in Australia) – or US$9,699 (AU$17,049) for the 70th Anniversary SP – for their first bike? Or will they opt for the much cheaper Chinese variant?

It’s hard to say. I do not understand how the brain of anyone under 20 works, let alone what it thinks. To me, bikes have always been a heart purchase, not a head purchase. Just buying them is not a rational decision. And yes, this has reduced me to poverty at times, but hey, I had the bike I really wanted, and I found two-minute noodles would sustain life for quite some time.

I guess what the budding new rider has to ask himself or herself when they’re shopping for their first bike is: Do I get the cheapest thing I can, or do I get the best thing I can? How will I be looked upon by my peers when I make this choice? Do my chances of getting a girl/boy hinge on this choice? What effect will this choice have on my self-worth?

I am very glad I am not 18 anymore and plagued with these issues. I know what choice I would have made at that age. Which is, incidentally, how I know about the nutritional value of two-minute noodles. So, what does this new R7 offer the young rider? What does Yamaha provide that the Chinese do not? How does it differ from earlier R7s? So glad you asked.

The short answers are: “Lots, some cool shit, and quite a bit in key areas”.

Just gorgeous in black Yamaha

Here are the longer answers.

The frame has been redesigned for increased rigidity. A sizeable 12.9% longitudinally, 2.3% latitudinally, and importantly, 13.2% torsionally. New center braces have been added, and the rake (castor) has been increased from 23.7 degrees to 24.9 degrees. The result is an R7 that is less twitchy on fast changes of direction, and certainly more stable at speed and in bumpy-bastard corners. I would need to ride the 2026 back-to-back with the 2025 to truly validate that claim, and it’s been a while since I rode the 2025, but that’s what the numbers tell me. The bike weighs the same as it did in 2025, ie. 414 lb (188 kg) wet.

Understand you have to be pushing very hard to notice things like frame-flex, but you will notice even slight changes in rake in terms of how fast it steers.

The 41mm KYB forks are also new, with lighter aluminum piston rods, and lighter springs. And they’re fully adjustable for preload, with rebound adjustment on the right fork and compression adjustment on the left fork.

The sexy asymmetric swingarm is also new. Its torsional rigidity has been increased by 30 percent and its lateral rigidity by 15 percent.

Might you be getting the idea Yamaha is kinda nudging you to maybe take your R7 to the track? You know, on those days you told the boss you have a cold and have to stay at home.

Supersport Revolution | 2026 #Yamaha YZF-R7

What if I told you the R7 comes with a third-gen quickshifter and a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), which allows you to customize the bike’s engine braking, launch control traction control, slide control, brake control, and front-wheel lift control?

We putting tire warmers on yet?

How about if I tell you this: if you download Yamaha’s Y-Trac Rev App, you suddenly have downloadable telemetry of your track session, a lap timer, a virtual pit board, and ride data analyses?

And the cherry on that cake is whoever you leave in your pit garage can communicate with you via your dash – just like in MotoGP. Yes, your crew/mates/hot new girlfriend can send you messages on your dash. “You’re shit in Turn 6”, “Get on the brakes harder”, “I’m not wearing panties”. Glorious. It works via Bluetooth, so you will need to tape your phone to your chest so it can talk to the dash while your people talk to your phone.

What a time to be alive, huh?

And somehow, Yamaha has made the R7 roomier. Even large and mature killer whales like myself are not cramped. I don’t much care about the telemetry thing. I’m not wired to give a shit about my lap-times. But I do know I am faster if I am comfortable.

The 2026 R7 has revised its ergos. The handlebars are 0.14 inches (3.6 mm) higher and 0.33 inches (8.4 mm) closer to the rider, the seat height is lower, and the seat’s been reshaped a bit. I was very surprised at how much empty seat remained behind my bum when I was riding it. You got to love a bit of wriggle room on these race-crouchy bastards.

At least that Digi-replica Shoei lid looks cool Yamaha

The only other numbers with any real-world meaning are the 72.4 bhp (54 kW) for the regular high-output version and 51.4 bhp (38.3 kW) for the one that’s been detuned to squeeze in under Australia’s learner-bike power-to-weight limits, with 50 foot-pounds (68 Nm) at 6500rpm and 42 foot-pounds (57.5 Nm) at 4000rpm, respectively, of torque.

In 2024, the R7 topped the road bike segment of the Australian market thanks to this restricted version, which represents around 80% of sales down under. In 2025, it was the top of the heap in the Supersport segment.

And why would it not be? Yamaha has consistently delivered superb bikes to all segments of motorcycling. Of the four Japanese motorcycle manufacturers, Yamaha is the only one whose core business is motorcycles. It must get it right all the time. So, it almost always exceeds expectations when it launches a new bike.

“What do you think?” Sean asked me when he saw me staring at the assembled press fleet waiting out the front of Yamaha HQ.

“I’d be appalled if it wasn’t brilliant,” I said. Which was true. I was also concerned how I would fit on it, and how tiring it would be to ride, seeing as how me just getting my race-leathers on tends to weary me up some. But Sean didn’t need to know any of that.

Nobody has yet made a catalytic converter you don't want to throw into the sea Yamaha

“So, it’s all new?” I asked.

“The engine has been re-mapped and tweaked a touch in low and mid-range torque, but it’s largely the same. Everything else is brand new.”

“And there are two versions, right?”

“Yes,” Sean said. “The High Output version with a touch over 20 more horses, and the LAM (power-restricted Learner Approved Motorcycle) version. You need to try both.”

“Don’t tell me how to live my life,” I said, placing my helmet on the seat of a High Output version and thus claiming it for the day.

Clever how the graphics look like aero wings, huh? Yamaha

I spent that day riding that R7 on public roads. The LAM version could wait for the track the following day. I chose the red-and-white 70th anniversary paintjob (dubbed SP), because I am old enough to remember cheering WSBK god, Noriyuki ‘Nitro Nori’ Haga hammering around on the legendary YZF-R7 OW02 monster, trying to beat Colin Edwards for the 2000 WSBK title. Edwards eventually did Haga by 75 points, but it was an epic stoush. And please understand that while the 2026 R7 certainly shares the DNA of those savagely brilliant 2000-era, in-line-four race-bikes, it is an upright twin.

The world has changed in 26 years.

The 2026 R7 (both 655 cc LAM and 689 cc HO versions) comes in three other colors. That insanely beautiful dark Yamaha blue, a grim and meaningful black because there must always be a black version of any bike, and this heinous, yellow-wheeled melange of black, purple, and light blue. And I could have stepped over that if only the wheels were another color. But what other color could they have possibly been?

Still, lots of other people really liked the parrot-painted version. And I am hardly an avatar of good taste.

There are people that love this paint scheme. They also make TikTok videos Yamaha

At press launches, the road rides are tightly controlled events aimed mainly at getting pictures which would be used by the attendant media-monkeys and killer whales to illustrate their write-ups. Yes, you’re looking at mine now.

The road segment of any bike launch does help you familiarize yourself with the latest offering. But no-one is actually testing anything. The true testing happens when you’re personally loaned the bike and you get to spend quality private time with it. Which is all about trying not to send it into a tree or getting caught by the Highway Patrol. Watch this space for that.

The next day I was at the track. And the track is where a man can lash out on a bike without going to prison. Of course, he can still go to hospital if he gets it wrong, but I will always take that one less variable.

I started on the LAM version, and I stayed on it for most of the day. We were riding the South Circuit. Which is the short, tight, technical, and a decidedly hard-to-get-right bit of the racetrack. Not sure who designed it and appended it to the existing track like some cross-eyed afterthought, but he could do with a stern talking-to.

But it was ideal for the R7. You can’t whinge about lack of power when you don’t have a straight to fire your bike down.

Definitely winning here Yamaha

I worked at the corners. They all come in quick succession, with no break, and if your bike lacks any handling or braking integrity, you will find out pretty quickly. I found nothing but exhilaration. The R7’s agility, and its sheer “rightness” for the task at hand made me feel faster than I maybe was.

It will not terrify you like an R1 would. If you’re starting out, the last thing you need is poo-filled leathers and terrorisation. There’s time enough for that when you have a better idea of what you’re doing. What you want and need is a bike that will instil confidence in you, forgive your trespasses, and still thrill the crap out of you in corners. That’s the R7.

I did initially turn my nose up at the R7’s relatively modest power output. I have hammered actual superbikes around that track…well, maybe “hammered” is over-stating it a bit. But I am a whore for power. But on that day, the R7 LAM bike proved to be nothing but a delight.

“I have to scorn it because it is a LAM!” I said to Sean during one of the breaks. “My tattoos demand this of me!”

“It’s fun, isn’t it?” he grinned.

He knew. And now I knew too.

I really think a lot of new riders would want to know that as well.