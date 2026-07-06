$5,000 LiveWire mini electric motos are here to bring back the fun

"You know what? I think we've been doing motorcycles all wrong." That's the thought that crossed my mind the moment I looked at the new LiveWire S4 Honcho motorcycles.

Not because it's outrageously fast. It isn't. Not because it packs revolutionary battery technology. It doesn't. And certainly not because it's going to embarrass a sportbike at the traffic lights. It won't.

Instead, the Honcho dares to ask a question that most motorcycle manufacturers seem to have forgotten: What if having fun is enough?

Exactly one year ago, Harley-Davidson took everyone by surprise by revealing two entirely new concept motorcycles by LiveWire at its Homecoming festival. Now, both motorcycles are here, with production already underway.

Two swappable batteries offering 53 miles (85 km) of range in mixed use LiveWire

The bikes are based on LiveWire’s all‑new S4 Honcho platform. Both the Trail and Street models are 125cc‑equivalent electric motorcycles that are designed for urban mobility and outdoor exploration.

The bikes sport two detachable, interchangeable batteries totaling 3.5 kWh mounted to a small, lightweight frame that offer around 53 miles (85 km) of range at varying speeds. Stay under 20 mph (32 km/h), and that range increases to 73 miles (117 km).

Charging from 20 to 80% takes roughly two hours on a typical 110-V socket, but you can simply remove the batteries to charge them away the bike at a pitstop, your home, or at a cafe.

As for performance, LiveWire has yet to disclose the motor specs, but we do know is that the Honcho will have a top speed of 59 mph (95 km/h) and a 0–30 mph (48 km/h) time of roughly 3 seconds.

This is the street-legal "Street" trim you're looking at LiveWire

Of course, this being an electric motorcycle, the internet will inevitably complain. Someone will point to the range and declare it unusable. Someone else will compare its price to a bigger gasoline bike. Another will insist that if it can't cruise at 90 mph for three hours straight, it has no place in the market. You can’t please everyone.

Both models come with reverse capability and 12-inch cast wheels. Where they differ is in the seat height: 29 in (740 mm) on the Trail and 30 in (760 mm) on the Street; and the weight: 253 lb (116 kg) for the Trail and 266 lb (120 kg) for the Street.

The design tells you everything you need to know. There's no fake fuel tank pretending to hide an electric drivetrain, no oversized bodywork trying to convince you it's ready for Dakar. Instead, the Honcho twins embrace their compact proportions with an unapologetically playful stance.

High-rise handlebars, upright ergonomics, and generous suspension travel give them the look of pit bikes that somehow escaped onto public roads. They feel refreshingly unconcerned with impressing anyone.

The Trail starts at $4,999, while the Street is priced at $5,499 LiveWire

The Trail is the cheaper of the two, coming in at US$4,999 with a one-year unlimited mileage warranty. The Street is 500 bucks more, priced at $5,499, and comes with a two-year unlimited mileage warranty.

LiveWire clearly recognizes how price-sensitive the mini-moto market is. The S4 Honcho is not just taking on ICE counterparts like the Honda Grom; it’s also competing in a very competitive space: cheap electric trail bikes like the SurRons and Talarias.

But here’s what I appreciate. For years, the motorcycle industry has been caught in an arms race. Adventure bikes have ballooned into 600-pound continent crushers. Naked bikes have crept past 180 horsepower. Electric motorcycles, meanwhile, have become rolling showcases for torque figures and quarter-mile times. Somewhere in that pursuit of "more," we've quietly lost sight of what made motorcycles enjoyable in the first place.

The Trail is limited to off-road use only LiveWire

Then LiveWire rolls out a machine with chunky 12-inch wheels, removable batteries, motocross-inspired styling, and performance that's closer to a 125 cc commuter than a superbike. On paper, it's almost laughably modest. In reality, it might be one of the most honest motorcycles launched this year.

Source: LiveWire