© 2026 New Atlas
Motorcycles

$5,000 LiveWire mini electric motos are here to bring back the fun

By Utkarsh Sood
July 06, 2026
$5,000 LiveWire mini electric motos are here to bring back the fun
The Honcho has started to roll off the production line
The Honcho has started to roll off the production line
View 5 Images
The Honcho has started to roll off the production line
1/5
The Honcho has started to roll off the production line
Two swappable batteries offering 53 miles (85 km) of range in mixed use
2/5
Two swappable batteries offering 53 miles (85 km) of range in mixed use
This is the street-legal "Street" trim you're looking at
3/5
This is the street-legal "Street" trim you're looking at
The Trail is limited to off-road use only
4/5
The Trail is limited to off-road use only
The Trail starts at $4,999, while the Street is priced at $5,499
5/5
The Trail starts at $4,999, while the Street is priced at $5,499
View gallery - 5 images

"You know what? I think we've been doing motorcycles all wrong." That's the thought that crossed my mind the moment I looked at the new LiveWire S4 Honcho motorcycles.

Not because it's outrageously fast. It isn't. Not because it packs revolutionary battery technology. It doesn't. And certainly not because it's going to embarrass a sportbike at the traffic lights. It won't.

Instead, the Honcho dares to ask a question that most motorcycle manufacturers seem to have forgotten: What if having fun is enough?

Exactly one year ago, Harley-Davidson took everyone by surprise by revealing two entirely new concept motorcycles by LiveWire at its Homecoming festival. Now, both motorcycles are here, with production already underway.

Two swappable batteries offering 53 miles (85 km) of range in mixed use
Two swappable batteries offering 53 miles (85 km) of range in mixed use

The bikes are based on LiveWire’s all‑new S4 Honcho platform. Both the Trail and Street models are 125cc‑equivalent electric motorcycles that are designed for urban mobility and outdoor exploration.

The bikes sport two detachable, interchangeable batteries totaling 3.5 kWh mounted to a small, lightweight frame that offer around 53 miles (85 km) of range at varying speeds. Stay under 20 mph (32 km/h), and that range increases to 73 miles (117 km).

Charging from 20 to 80% takes roughly two hours on a typical 110-V socket, but you can simply remove the batteries to charge them away the bike at a pitstop, your home, or at a cafe.

As for performance, LiveWire has yet to disclose the motor specs, but we do know is that the Honcho will have a top speed of 59 mph (95 km/h) and a 0–30 mph (48 km/h) time of roughly 3 seconds.

This is the street-legal "Street" trim you're looking at
This is the street-legal "Street" trim you're looking at

Of course, this being an electric motorcycle, the internet will inevitably complain. Someone will point to the range and declare it unusable. Someone else will compare its price to a bigger gasoline bike. Another will insist that if it can't cruise at 90 mph for three hours straight, it has no place in the market. You can’t please everyone.

Both models come with reverse capability and 12-inch cast wheels. Where they differ is in the seat height: 29 in (740 mm) on the Trail and 30 in (760 mm) on the Street; and the weight: 253 lb (116 kg) for the Trail and 266 lb (120 kg) for the Street.

The design tells you everything you need to know. There's no fake fuel tank pretending to hide an electric drivetrain, no oversized bodywork trying to convince you it's ready for Dakar. Instead, the Honcho twins embrace their compact proportions with an unapologetically playful stance.

High-rise handlebars, upright ergonomics, and generous suspension travel give them the look of pit bikes that somehow escaped onto public roads. They feel refreshingly unconcerned with impressing anyone.

The Trail starts at $4,999, while the Street is priced at $5,499
The Trail starts at $4,999, while the Street is priced at $5,499

The Trail is the cheaper of the two, coming in at US$4,999 with a one-year unlimited mileage warranty. The Street is 500 bucks more, priced at $5,499, and comes with a two-year unlimited mileage warranty.

LiveWire clearly recognizes how price-sensitive the mini-moto market is. The S4 Honcho is not just taking on ICE counterparts like the Honda Grom; it’s also competing in a very competitive space: cheap electric trail bikes like the SurRons and Talarias.

But here’s what I appreciate. For years, the motorcycle industry has been caught in an arms race. Adventure bikes have ballooned into 600-pound continent crushers. Naked bikes have crept past 180 horsepower. Electric motorcycles, meanwhile, have become rolling showcases for torque figures and quarter-mile times. Somewhere in that pursuit of "more," we've quietly lost sight of what made motorcycles enjoyable in the first place.

The Trail is limited to off-road use only
The Trail is limited to off-road use only

Then LiveWire rolls out a machine with chunky 12-inch wheels, removable batteries, motocross-inspired styling, and performance that's closer to a 125 cc commuter than a superbike. On paper, it's almost laughably modest. In reality, it might be one of the most honest motorcycles launched this year.

Source: LiveWire

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

MotorcyclesHarley DavidsonlivewireElectric MotorcyclesOff-roadurban transport
No comments
Utkarsh Sood
Utkarsh Sood
With an MBA, Utkarsh comes from a marketing background, where he honed his skills in social media, web design, advertising and copywriting. He lives and breathes all things automotive and motorcycle, and loves to travel, with over 15 years of documenting his adventures.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

Is this the world's fastest charging motorcycle?
Motorcycles
Tests confirm super-fast charging for first solid-state-battery e-moto
Donut Lab recently released its first pack-level charging test results – its fourth battery test with Verge Motorcycles. Its 18-kWh battery pack maintained over 100 kW of charging power at a 5C pace for five minutes on the Verge TS Pro electric moto.
Royal Enfield's first all-electric moto is finally here!
Motorcycles
Royal Enfield's first electric motorcycle lands at $3,000 in its home country
The RE Flying Flea C6 has recently been launched in India, and it’s not the numbers about the battery or the motor that’s been the star of the reveal; it’s the cost. For an equivalent of US$3,000 in its homeland, the C6 offers some serious chops!
The Manx R is a supersport that's more road-oriented than most modern-day alternatives
Motorcycles
Norton's 206-hp V4 superbike finally arrives ... with surprising pricing
The Manx R is a proper supersport, one that doesn’t feel like a retro cash-grab. Rather, a statement that the company wants to be taken seriously again – not just as a historic badge, but as a modern performance bikemaker with something left to prove.
A motorcycle that offers car-like safety
Motorcycles
Futuristic EV trike is trying to replace your bike – and maybe even your car
Safety is a double-edged sword on motorcycles. Between the thrill of being on a bike and ensuring you’re safe out on the road, it’s a subtle balancing act. This unique three-wheeled electric leaning motorcycle tries to redefine motorcycle safety.
The Freeride E is now road-legal across the USA
Motorcycles
KTM’s flagship electric dual sport is finally street-legal
KTM first introduced the Freeride E as a proper off-road electric in 2012. Come to think of it, KTM can actually be considered one of the pioneers in the electric revolution. Now, more than a decade later, it finally becomes fully road-legal.
The KX327 siblings are Kawasaki's first big two-strokes in 20 years
Motorcycles
Kawasaki introduces its first all-new two-stroke motorcycle in 20 years
Just when most of us thought the era of two strokes was over, Japanese bikemaker Kawasaki has released its first big two-strokers in more than two decades – the KX327 motocrosser and the cross-country-focused KX327X.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!