© 2026 New Atlas
Motorcycles

You're going to want this army-only-spec electric enduro

By Utkarsh Sood
June 28, 2026
You're going to want this army-only-spec electric enduro
Proper utilitarian bodywork on the Wolfstorm
Proper utilitarian bodywork on the Wolfstorm
View 4 Images
The Wolfstorm is only comissioned for military use as of now
1/4
The Wolfstorm is only comissioned for military use as of now
A 10-hp peak power brushless DC electric motor and a 60-Ah lithium-ion battery power the bike
2/4
A 10-hp peak power brushless DC electric motor and a 60-Ah lithium-ion battery power the bike
Proper utilitarian bodywork on the Wolfstorm
3/4
Proper utilitarian bodywork on the Wolfstorm
The Wolfstorm weighs 231 lb, but can carry a payload of over 570 lb
4/4
The Wolfstorm weighs 231 lb, but can carry a payload of over 570 lb
View gallery - 4 images

I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve embarrassingly drooled over motorcycles that are not available for public use. Most of them have been good ol’ fashioned ICE motorcycles, not this one, though. It’s electric, and it’s making my ICE-loving heart feel guilty.

It comes from Kyiv-based UkrSpecConsulting (USC), which specializes in military equipment. It looks like the Wolfstorm will also qualify as military equipment, considering it's made specifically for the Ukrainian armed forces.

Now, electric vehicles (EV) are getting a lot of traction in military use cases, thanks to a near-zero heat signature and virtually zero sound, which make them elusive to thermal imaging and, well, hard to track down. Right then, what makes the Wolfstrom special?

Certainly not the mid-mounted brushless DC electric motor with maximum power of 10 hp (8 kW). It does boast a top speed of 50 mph (80 km/h), but then again, there are quite a few electric enduros that go way faster.

The Wolfstorm weighs 231 lb, but can carry a payload of over 570 lb
The Wolfstorm weighs 231 lb, but can carry a payload of over 570 lb

That placement of the motor, although, is interesting. Placing it in the space beneath the swingarm pivot at the center helps with weight distribution and makes it possible for the chain drive (yup, there’s no belt drive here) to maintain greater control in the face of suspension rebound and compression.

Even the battery is nothing to boast about. It’s a 60-Ah lithium-ion unit which offers a range of around 60 miles (100 km). A full charge takes about 4 hours – again, nothing too fancy to catch my eye. Especially in a sea of Zero Motorcycles’ and Stark Future’s electric enduros.

Although having that battery removable and replaceable is a neat touch. But most of all, it is the fact that this motorcycle is made ground up in Ukraine, for the Ukrainian Army, that is the most interesting bit for me,

It wasn’t made in high-tech European labs by top engineers with years of testing. When you consider its origin, suddenly, it starts demanding respect.

Proper utilitarian bodywork on the Wolfstorm
Proper utilitarian bodywork on the Wolfstorm

The bodywork is stripped down to the bare essentials, exposing much of the frame and mechanical hardware beneath. One of the most interesting design touches is the way the motor and battery pack have been integrated into the chassis. Instead of trying to disguise the electric powertrain behind bulky panels, the Wolfstorm embraces it.

There are no glowing light bars, no angular "cyber" panels, and no attempts to make it resemble a concept bike from 2050. It’s a typical case of ends justifying means, and I’m all for it.

It’s a proper utility bike; weighing just 231 lb (105 kg), with a payload capacity of over 570 lb (258 kg). That means it can effectively carry two soldiers with full gear.

Elsewhere, it gets an IP66 protection rating. It also gets a rather nifty ground clearance of 15 in (380 mm), and a wheelbase of 57.4 in (1,460 mm).

Suspension comes from telescopic forks and rear pendulum shocks that ought to offer long travel. How much, we don’t know. Braking comes in the form of hydraulic discs, front and back.

A 10-hp peak power brushless DC electric motor and a 60-Ah lithium-ion battery power the bike
A 10-hp peak power brushless DC electric motor and a 60-Ah lithium-ion battery power the bike

In true enduro fashion, you get a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear, both fitted with knobby tires. You also get a rather handy reverse gear for maneuvers.

Considering it’s not made for public use, the USC Wolfstorm doesn’t come with a price. But who knows, we might well see it make its way to Ukrainian motorcycle dealerships. That’s when you consider the number of military-intended vehicles making it to production, the Wolfstorm might just make for a decent first electric enduro.

Source: USC

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

MotorcyclesElectric MotorcyclesArmyEnduroDirt BikesOff-road
No comments
Utkarsh Sood
Utkarsh Sood
With an MBA, Utkarsh comes from a marketing background, where he honed his skills in social media, web design, advertising and copywriting. He lives and breathes all things automotive and motorcycle, and loves to travel, with over 15 years of documenting his adventures.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

Is this the world's fastest charging motorcycle?
Motorcycles
Tests confirm super-fast charging for first solid-state-battery e-moto
Donut Lab recently released its first pack-level charging test results – its fourth battery test with Verge Motorcycles. Its 18-kWh battery pack maintained over 100 kW of charging power at a 5C pace for five minutes on the Verge TS Pro electric moto.
The Pit Bull 1.0 is priced at roughly US$550 (INR 50,000)
Motorcycles
80cc, 4-hp off-road mini bike costs just $550, and I want one
No kidding – this is a real thing, from a real manufacturer, meant for real-world use. The Pit Bull 1.0 comes from KNK Karts, a seasoned Indian go-kart maker. And boy does it look like fun.
Royal Enfield's first all-electric moto is finally here!
Motorcycles
Royal Enfield's first electric motorcycle lands at $3,000 in its home country
The RE Flying Flea C6 has recently been launched in India, and it’s not the numbers about the battery or the motor that’s been the star of the reveal; it’s the cost. For an equivalent of US$3,000 in its homeland, the C6 offers some serious chops!
The Manx R is a supersport that's more road-oriented than most modern-day alternatives
Motorcycles
Norton's 206-hp V4 superbike finally arrives ... with surprising pricing
The Manx R is a proper supersport, one that doesn’t feel like a retro cash-grab. Rather, a statement that the company wants to be taken seriously again – not just as a historic badge, but as a modern performance bikemaker with something left to prove.
A motorcycle that offers car-like safety
Motorcycles
Futuristic EV trike is trying to replace your bike – and maybe even your car
Safety is a double-edged sword on motorcycles. Between the thrill of being on a bike and ensuring you’re safe out on the road, it’s a subtle balancing act. This unique three-wheeled electric leaning motorcycle tries to redefine motorcycle safety.
The Freeride E is now road-legal across the USA
Motorcycles
KTM’s flagship electric dual sport is finally street-legal
KTM first introduced the Freeride E as a proper off-road electric in 2012. Come to think of it, KTM can actually be considered one of the pioneers in the electric revolution. Now, more than a decade later, it finally becomes fully road-legal.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!