You're going to want this army-only-spec electric enduro

I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve embarrassingly drooled over motorcycles that are not available for public use. Most of them have been good ol’ fashioned ICE motorcycles, not this one, though. It’s electric, and it’s making my ICE-loving heart feel guilty.

It comes from Kyiv-based UkrSpecConsulting (USC), which specializes in military equipment. It looks like the Wolfstorm will also qualify as military equipment, considering it's made specifically for the Ukrainian armed forces.

Now, electric vehicles (EV) are getting a lot of traction in military use cases, thanks to a near-zero heat signature and virtually zero sound, which make them elusive to thermal imaging and, well, hard to track down. Right then, what makes the Wolfstrom special?

Certainly not the mid-mounted brushless DC electric motor with maximum power of 10 hp (8 kW). It does boast a top speed of 50 mph (80 km/h), but then again, there are quite a few electric enduros that go way faster.

The Wolfstorm weighs 231 lb, but can carry a payload of over 570 lb USC

That placement of the motor, although, is interesting. Placing it in the space beneath the swingarm pivot at the center helps with weight distribution and makes it possible for the chain drive (yup, there’s no belt drive here) to maintain greater control in the face of suspension rebound and compression.

Even the battery is nothing to boast about. It’s a 60-Ah lithium-ion unit which offers a range of around 60 miles (100 km). A full charge takes about 4 hours – again, nothing too fancy to catch my eye. Especially in a sea of Zero Motorcycles’ and Stark Future’s electric enduros.

Although having that battery removable and replaceable is a neat touch. But most of all, it is the fact that this motorcycle is made ground up in Ukraine, for the Ukrainian Army, that is the most interesting bit for me,

It wasn’t made in high-tech European labs by top engineers with years of testing. When you consider its origin, suddenly, it starts demanding respect.

Proper utilitarian bodywork on the Wolfstorm USC

The bodywork is stripped down to the bare essentials, exposing much of the frame and mechanical hardware beneath. One of the most interesting design touches is the way the motor and battery pack have been integrated into the chassis. Instead of trying to disguise the electric powertrain behind bulky panels, the Wolfstorm embraces it.

There are no glowing light bars, no angular "cyber" panels, and no attempts to make it resemble a concept bike from 2050. It’s a typical case of ends justifying means, and I’m all for it.

It’s a proper utility bike; weighing just 231 lb (105 kg), with a payload capacity of over 570 lb (258 kg). That means it can effectively carry two soldiers with full gear.

Elsewhere, it gets an IP66 protection rating. It also gets a rather nifty ground clearance of 15 in (380 mm), and a wheelbase of 57.4 in (1,460 mm).

Suspension comes from telescopic forks and rear pendulum shocks that ought to offer long travel. How much, we don’t know. Braking comes in the form of hydraulic discs, front and back.

A 10-hp peak power brushless DC electric motor and a 60-Ah lithium-ion battery power the bike USC

In true enduro fashion, you get a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear, both fitted with knobby tires. You also get a rather handy reverse gear for maneuvers.

Considering it’s not made for public use, the USC Wolfstorm doesn’t come with a price. But who knows, we might well see it make its way to Ukrainian motorcycle dealerships. That’s when you consider the number of military-intended vehicles making it to production, the Wolfstorm might just make for a decent first electric enduro.

Source: USC