Harley looks to enter electric off-road market with latest acquisition

Remember Dust Moto? I covered the largely impressive Hightail electric enduro a while back. It looks like the folks at Harley-Davidson’s electric spin-off, LiveWire , took notice, too. The American e-moto maker has just bought Dust Moto.

This marks the company’s first acquisition and a strong indicator of its intent to muscle in on the rapidly growing electric off-road market. Many would say that this move was much needed, considering LiveWire’s current lineup is road-focused, which includes the likes of the One, the Del Mar , Mulholland, and, most recently, the Alpinista.

LiveWire will look to tap into the off-road market LiveWire

For LiveWire, which has been trying to establish itself as an independent brand in the electric motorcycle sector, separate from the classic Harley-Davidson image, this move makes a lot of sense. Company CEO Karim Donnez reiterated that fact, explaining that "LiveWire pioneered the on-road electric motorcycle market, and this acquisition allows us to build on that leadership as we expand into off-road, continuing the journey that began with STACYC ten years ago."

The plan, in my eyes, would be to use Dust’s electric dirt bike platform, produce it, sell it, and market it, all in-house, using LiveWire’s engineering, manufacturing, and global sales network.

I’m a firsthand witness to just how fast the electric off-road segment is expanding. Stark Future is considered one of the pioneers in this segment with its Varg motocross and Varg EX enduro models. Proper engineering and a robust sales record led to a €115 million (US$133.4 million) revenue in 2025 alone.

But we’re barely scratching the surface in this segment. There are also cheaper, beginner-friendly offerings from the likes of Sur-Ron and Talaria that cater to younger buyers.

The Dust Moto Hightail is constructed on a lightweight aluminum frame and is equipped with a tuned precision suspension Dust Moto

Then, there’s the other end of the spectrum. Where on one hand, the likes of Stark have enjoyed exceptional sales numbers, LiveWire has been struggling quite a bit. The company sold just over 650 motorcycles globally in 2025, suffering significant losses. This is precisely why the move into the off-road sector seems like a no-brainer.

And here’s what people may not always understand – electric drives are often significantly better-suited for off-road conditions than on urban roads. You have instant power delivery, with no shifting, little-to-no mechanical complexity, and relatively low sound for riding around in trails and off-road recreational areas.

As for Dust Moto, the US-born startup has always been regarded highly in the motorcycle community. "LiveWire shares our fundamental DNA as an American brand focused on performance, innovation, and putting riders first," said Dust’s Founder and CEO Colin Godby. "With LiveWire’s scale, resources, and global reach, we can bring our electric off-road bike to market with a worldwide audience."

Livewire has just acquired the US electric enduro startup Dust Moto Dust Moto

We expect more details to follow in the second half of 2026. Whether it will be the Hightail simply rebadged as a LiveWire or a completely new motorcycle, only time will tell.

Source: LiveWire