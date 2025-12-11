Stark electric enduro sets an unusual world record… on an active volcano

Stark has made a name for itself by doing things the extreme way. Now the world’s fastest enduro has climbed higher than any motorcycle ever has, a record that's currently being verified by the folks at Guinness World Records.

The record was achieved atop Los Ojos del Salado: the world's highest active volcano (at 6,893 m/22,614 ft) and one of the most challenging environments on Earth. Swiss mountaineer-rider Jiri Zak rode the fully electric Stark Varg EX to an altitude of 6,721 m (22,050 ft).

The volcano lies on the border between Chile and Argentina, and in case you didn’t already know, it has been the hunting ground for a chunk of record attempts over the years. Case in point: the Mercedes Unimog set a record for cars by reaching a height of 6,694 m (21,962 ft), which was later broken by a Porsche 911. Heck, an Olympic Marathon runner named Tyler Andrews set a record on the volcano, running 33.6 miles (54 km) from base camp to the summit and back – all in 9.5 hours!

The electric Stark Varg EX enduro moto has climbed higher than any motorcycle ever has Stark Future

Although there are claims of more serious, higher attempts, Guinness-recognized records require independent monitoring and GPS calibration certifications.

The Varg EX used for this feat was all stock. The attempt was assisted by a specialized mountain logistics and production team, which spent several days monitoring the weather and adapting plans for the final ascent.

Having spent years riding across the Himalayas myself, I am well aware of how thin the air becomes and the sub-zero temperatures as the altitude increases. And this team had to factor in an active volcano for this adventure.

In situations where internal-combustion engines usually lose power, the Varg EX delivers consistent traction and controllability. All thanks to its immediate torque, an easy driveline without gear shifting, and next-to-no mechanical complexity.

Swiss mountaineer-rider Jiri Zak rode the fully electric Stark Varg EX at an altitude of 6,721 m (22,050 ft) Stark Future

"Ojos is unforgiving; one mistake can cost your life," explained Zak, who has form for such things, having previously set a Guinness World Record for the highest altitude reached on a motorcycle back in 2020. "That is why I'm here with a team I trust and a motorcycle that keeps delivering power in thin air."

This latest World Record effort was recorded using GPS units that had been previously sealed to guarantee authenticity. The complete data set is currently being verified by a third party, and Guinness World Records authentication is underway.

"This was never about a standalone number," said Anton Wass, CEO and Founder, Stark Future. "It is about proving that electric is not a compromise; it takes you further than any other combustion bike could. The Varg platform can operate at the edge of the atmosphere, giving riders the control to move safely and efficiently in truly hostile conditions. Next stop? The Moon.”

We broke a Guinness* World Record on an active volcano 🌋🤘

Source: Stark Future