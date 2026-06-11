Kawasaki introduces its first all-new two-stroke motorcycle in 20 years

Kawasaki just did the unpredictable. Just when most of us thought the era of two strokes was over, the Japanese bikemaker has just released its first big two-stroker in more than two decades.

That comes in the form of two bikes: the KX327 motocrosser and the cross-country-focused KX327X. Both bikes are built around a brand-new 327cc fuel-injected two-stroke single-cylinder engine.

The two-stroke twins follow the likes of Husqvarna/KTM/GasGas’ 250 and 300cc motocrossers and Yamaha’s famed YZ250 in a segment that’s famously been revered for its simplicity and the ease and low cost of maintenance. And the Kawa siblings beat all of those other motorcycles in pricing.

You're looking at Kawasaki’s first fuel-injected two-stroke Kawasaki

Let’s start with the star of the show: the engine. The 327cc two-stroker is liquid-cooled, and fed directly by fuel injection, making it effectively Kawasaki’s first fuel-injected two-stroke. The company says the 39-mm injection system helps maintain consistent fueling regardless of the ambient temperature or altitude, which can otherwise lead to an inconsistent response on a carburetor.

You’d still have to pre-mix lubrication, considering there’s no oil injection system. In some ways, it still keeps that old-school two-stroke feel alive, while others will argue Kawasaki could’ve made things simple for owners, but missed a beat instead.

Moving on, the gearing is different based on the model. While the cross-country-focused KX327X is paired to a six-speed transmission, the standard KX327 gets a five-speed gearbox that’s better suited to track use.

Kawasaki claims that the first gear is low by choice, to make it more usable for technical trails. The bikes also get a new exhaust valve system that improves throttle response and power delivery.

The KX327 siblings are built around a brand-new 327cc two-stroke single-cylinder motor Kawasaki

The frame is based on an aluminum perimeter design that’s taken from the KX450F. It helps offer agile handling and a stable front-end feel. The KX327X is listed at 233.7 lb (106 kg). That’s not too bad, considering the likes of the KTM 300 EXC and Yamaha YZ250 weigh 230 lb (104 kg) [dry] and 227 lb (103 kg) [wet], respectively.

Suspension comes from KYB, with a 48-mm Air-Oil Separate inverted fork that’s adjustable for compression and rebound damping, paired with Kawasaki’s Uni-Trak rear end that’s adjustable for compression, rebound, and preload. The KX327X comes with 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel, while the KX327 gets a 19-inch rear.

Braking comes from Nissin calipers and master cylinders, with a 270-mm petal disc up front and a 240-mm petal disc at the rear. The handlebar comes with four positions you can choose between, with two footpeg positions also helping to tailor the riding position to your preference.

At the rear, you get Kawasaki’s Uni-Trak that’s adjustable for compression, rebound, and preload Kawasaki

Also on offer is a map switch on the handlebars that helps you choose between two ECU settings. You can also connect to the Rideology App via your smartphone, giving you access to the bike’s settings, ride logs, and maintenance reminders. No word yet on traction control or a quickshifter.

Now the big thing: the price. The KX327 will start at US$9,099, with the KX327X coming in at $9,699. That’s a big, big win for Kawasaki, considering the likes of the KTM 300 XC are priced at $11,849. Even though the Yamaha YZ250X comes in cheaper at $8,199, it lacks electric start and fuel injection.

The KX327 will be priced at $9,099, while the KX327X rides at $9,699 Kawasaki

A lot of seasoned riders will remember just how crucial learning the powerband of two-strokes was back in the day. Nowadays, things have changed. You don’t even need a clutch or gears, for that matter.

But for those who yearned for one of the Japanese big four to take the two-stroke game seriously again, Kawasaki will surely have done them justice. But for those who advocate for an all-electric revolution, this will seem like a hard punch in the gut.

Source: Kawasaki