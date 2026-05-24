China's "budget" supersport bike is putting WorldSSP on notice

I admit, I was a little perplexed when I read the news that ZXMoto had become the first Chinese manufacturer to win a World Supersport race. Surely not? ZXMoto? Who’s that? So many questions. And when I started wrapping my head around the brand and the significance of this victory, I truly understood why the emergence of ZXMoto matters.

That win becomes even more impressive when you realize that, for years, only a select group of European and Japanese manufacturers – Ducati, Yamaha, Honda and Kawasaki among them – have dominated the World Supersport Championship (WorldSSP). For a relatively unknown Chinese bikemaker to suddenly emerge victorious in three races in WorldSSP is genuinely unprecedented.

And the motorcycle that French rider Valentin Debise rode to several victories is almost identical to the road-going version – which is typical in production-based moto racing – except you can buy it in China for the equivalent of around US$6,400 (CN¥43,800). I've seen Honda Groms go for more than that.

The 800RR costs around a third of what the Ducati Panigale V2 and Yamaha R9 do ZXMoto

I’m not kidding, the ZXMoto 820RR costs roughly a third of what other WorldSSP bikes like the Ducati Panigale V2 and Yamaha R9 do.

In street-legal production form, it’s powered by an 819cc triple-cylinder engine producing 135 hp while weighing 421 lb (191 kg). That’s actually lighter than the Yamaha R9 with the same inline-triple config.

The race-spec version, meanwhile, produces 150 hp while tipping the scales at just 385 lb (175 kg). That gives it a power-to-weight ratio of 0.64 hp/lb. For reference, most premium production liter-class superbikes, such as the BMW S 1000 RR and Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, typically hover around 0.44 to 0.46 hp/lb.

That performance also comes packaged out-of-the-box with primo hardware including Öhlins suspension, Brembo GP4 brakes, a full Akrapovič titanium exhaust, and magnesium and carbon-fiber components. Usually, you’d expect to see such exotica on a limited-edition MV Agusta or Ducati – not on a sub-US$10,000 Chinese supersport.

Even more remarkable, that souped-up race-spec 820RR reportedly costs only around $2,000 more than the road-going version. That’s the kind of money you’d normally spend on an aging used hatchback – not a brand-new race-ready motorcycle.

ZXMoto became China’s first World Supersport-winning motorcycle brand ZXMoto

And it was aboard that very machine that Debise crossed the finish line with a lead of nearly four seconds at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimão, Portugal. Four whole seconds in a sport where races are often decided by mere milliseconds. Debise did the double in Portugal. He went on and claimed another victory in Hungary (and a DNF due to bike issues), before getting the double-win and scoring maximum points at Autodrom Most this past weekend in the Czech Republic.

That puts Debise, on the Chinese newcomer ZXMoto, squarely in second position overall in the Championship. We reached out to Debise, but haven't heard back yet. When we do, we'll be sure to toss in an update.

Probably more than anything else, these wins help dispel the persistent idea that Chinese manufacturing is limited to cheaply made, low-quality products. And that’s precisely why the Chinese bikemaker has become such a talked-about name in the motorcycle world of late. But how is it that a motorcycle this affordable can go toe-to-toe with machines costing two or even three times as much, many of which have benefited from decades of engineering development?

The answer lies in Chongqing – the city where ZXMoto was founded. The metropolis produces roughly one out of every three motorcycles exported from China. More than 50 motorcycle manufacturers and over 400 parts suppliers are based there, with more than 80% of China’s fuel-powered motorcycles sourced from the region.

ZXMoto sold around 25,000 units in 2025 ZXMoto

That means a company like ZXMoto can source high-quality components within just a few miles of its own factory at prices that would likely leave European rivals speechless. Cheaper components and lower production costs translate directly into more competitive pricing.

And since its racing success, ZXMoto has reportedly seen a significant surge in demand. Brand founder and owner Zhang Xue stated in an interview with China Media Group that the company generated "half a year’s worth of sales in just one month" following the victory. Revenue is projected to exceed around $262 million (CN¥1.8 billion), while annual sales are expected to hit 60,000 units.

In 2025 alone, the company reportedly sold around 25,000 motorcycles, making it one of the top domestic brands in China’s mid- to large-displacement segment, according to Chongqing Daily News Group.

But racing credentials alone aren’t driving the company’s growth. ZXMoto’s expansion is also being fueled by its engineering capabilities. Zhang has previously stated that the company prioritizes full in-house development, covering everything from engine systems to materials engineering and overall vehicle design, while sourcing more than 90% of its components locally.

A full-blown European launch is on the horizon ZXMoto

The 820RR is already on sale in China, and internationally, ZXMoto is steadily building a dealer and distribution network, with Australian and New Zealand dealerships already lined up for a spring (Southern Hemisphere) 2026 launch. The UK market has also reportedly been secured through an agreement with Devon-based Llexeter Ltd.

One of the first motorcycles ZXMoto plans to bring to those markets is the 500RR, a sportsbike powered by a 470cc inline four-cylinder engine. It’s expected to compete directly against models like the Kawasaki ZX-4RR and QJMotor SRK 421 RR.

The company is already setting its sights on the Motocross World Championship at MXGP China 2026 following its WorldSSP success. In fact, Zhang has openly stated ambitions to eventually compete in the Dakar Rally and MotoGP as well. It might sound like ZXMoto is biting off more than it can chew, but if the company can produce results anything like they have with the 820RR-RS, the rest of the paddock better start paying more attention.

The 500RR is supposed to take on the Kawasaki ZX-4RR and QJMotor SRK 421 RR in the UK ZXMoto

How often do we see established brands being challenged by a World Supersport winning motorcycle that costs a little less than a 2026 Honda CRF450R dirt bike? ZXMoto clearly wants the industry to sit up and take notice.

Source: ZXMoto