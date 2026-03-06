One brand is responsible for 70% of all e-motorcycles sold in the US

This one’s interesting. We’re probably all aware of Harley-Davidson’s struggles of late. It’s electric offshoot LiveWire hasn’t fared too well, either, struggling to sell e-motos in big numbers. But there's more to that story.

As first reported by Electrek, LiveWire reportedly sold three-quarters of all electric motorcycles in the United States in 2025. But there’s a caveat, and a rather important one.

That 70% market share is in a very specific part of the market – the 50+ horsepower on-road electric motorcycle segment. Now you’d think this is still a pretty big achievement, and there is no denying it is. But once you look at the numbers, you understand the big picture.

LiveWire's 70% market share is only in the 50+ horsepower on-road electric motorcycle segment LiveWire

LiveWire’s 2025 financial report states that the American bikemaker sold 653 electric motorcycles in 2025 – up by 7% from 612 units in 2024. More than half of those motorcycles – 381 units – were sold in the fourth quarter alone, marking an increase of 61% year over year. This was likely led by discounts on most of its models at the end of 2025.

Do the math, and you’ll realize just how small a niche LiveWire is reportedly outselling others in. We’re looking at roughly 933 motorcycles in total sold in the 50+ horsepower on-road electric motorcycle segment.

Sure, it’ll give LiveWire some media attention, but one can’t be swayed by these sales numbers alone. In fact, LiveWire’s 2025 revenue in the electric-motorcycle segment actually fell 28% to US$6.1 million from $8.4 million in 2024.

LiveWire sold 653 electric motorcycles in 2025 in the 50+ hp e-moto segment LiveWire

There is one segment where LiveWire has reported significant sales numbers: electric balance bikes. Subsidiary STACYC sold a total of 21,633 units in 2025, making it pretty clear where the LievWire Group generated most of its revenue.

LiveWire is technically on the right path, reducing its consolidated operating loss by 32% year over year, bringing it down to $75.5 million in 2025. Even free cash flow has improved by 44%, and net losses narrowed from $93.9 million in 2024 to $75.1 million in 2025. The company is clearly cutting its costs.

The Honcho is set to arrive mid-2026 LiveWire

And then there is the upcoming launch of its mini-moto platform. I recently talked about how the S4 Honcho could well for LiveWire. That’s where most of the buyers are concentrated. Fun, accessible electric motorcycles meant for younger riders.

So all is not gloom. After all, the headline still reads three-quarters of e-motos sold in the US are by LiveWire. Even though it’s a particularly niche category, it’s still something.

Source: LiveWire