Varg MX 1.2: Stark just improved the world's fastest electric motocrosser

As if producing the world’s fastest electric enduro motorcycle wasn’t enough, Stark Future has gone ahead and updated the Varg MX with some crucial upgrades with the 1.2 trim.

The Swedish-owned, Spain-based bikemaker has been flying of late, reporting profitable numbers so early in its existence. And when you consider this Varg update, you really understand how serious Stark is about making it big.

The second-generation Varg gets “advanced updates in powertrain, chassis design, and software features, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the premium electric motorcycle industry,” per Stark. Enough for me to throw every last dime at the bike – fingers crossed I won’t need what's left for a hospital bill. After all, it is the fastest electric motocrosser out there.

The original motor stays put Stark Future

Right then, what does it get? The motor stays put – the same 80-horsepower and 717-lb-ft (973-Nm) electric drivetrain, but it now gives you the ability to customize the power distribution.

You can fine-tune the output from 10 to 80 horsepower in real time, thanks to fine control over the power curve and motor braking. Stark states that it “ensures a ride that's perfectly adapted to every rider, track or terrain, all at the tip of your fingers."

The chromoly-steel frame is completely redesigned to be lighter by about 2.2 lb (1 kg), while offering more flex around the shock mount to increase traction and rider comfort. The KYB suspension system has also been retuned, with new mid-valve shim stacks and 12.2 inches (310 mm) of travel. You can also choose the spring rates straight from the factory floor when you place your order. Neat!

The battery is upgraded to a 7.2-kWh unit Stark Future

But perhaps most importantly, the battery is upgraded to a 7.2-kWh unit (up from 6.5 kWh) packed within a lightweight magnesium honeycomb casing, which Stark claims delivers up to 20% more range than its predecessor. That’s down to greater efficiency and improved thermal management.

I’ve always liked the tablet-like display unit on these bikes. Kinda goes really well with that whole enduro vibe. Now, Stark has added a new "Arkenstone" display. It features GPS-based lap timing and navigation technology that delivers real-time split times while riding the bike. As before, it can be removed from its bar mount and wirelessly synced to the bike's management system.

Then, there are incremental upgrades like the new overmolded wiring harness that further enhances durability, a lighter and more efficient gearbox, new tires (which you can choose between Dunlop or Pirelli), and a stronger skid plate made of biodegradable materials.

As before, the tablet-like display can be removed from its bar mount and wirelessly synced to the bike's management system Stark Future

You also get to choose between a foot- or bar-operated rear brake while making that order. Famed Motocrosser Kevin Windham was one of the lucky few to have tested the real thing, and he noted, “I’ve ridden everything there is to ride, and this is the future.”

Stark is offering a full two-year warranty, though I hardly think you should be worried about the maintenance. It’s an electric, after all. The Varg MX 1.2 will be available in two configurations: Standard, with 60 horsepower, which will cost you US$12,490, and Alpha, with 80 horsepower, priced at $13,490.

Looks like that X-Games ban didn’t unsettle Stark, after all!

Source: Stark Future