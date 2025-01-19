Livewire launches its cheapest electric moto yet – the S2 Alpinista

If you ever wished the S2 Del Mar had been just a tad sportier with improved road manners, Livewire (Harley-Davidson’s EV brand) has listened to you. Say hello to the S2 Alpinista!

Livewire is calling the bike its “first sport standard” that blends “the best of street, sport, and hyper-tourer characteristics,” and I can see why. The 17-inch hoops at each end, bar-end mirrors, and a new headlight all contribute to that feisty sporty appearance.

But other than what’s mentioned above, the rest of the bike’s underpinnings are largely carried over from its sibling models. At US$15,999 it’s certainly not “cheap,” but it is the most affordable Livewire yet ... even if it’s cheaper by just $250 and $500 than the Del Mar and Mulholland, respectively.

The Livewire S2 Alpinista sports bar-end mirrors and a new headlight Livewire

Starting with the battery pack, the Alpinista uses LiveWire's Arrow System 2 architecture, meaning it gets the same 10.5-kWh fixed battery. Range within the city is only around 120 miles (193 km) while cruising around on the freeway will decrease that number further to 71 miles (114 km).

That said, as these numbers are computed at or below 55 mph (89 km/h), many riders may not find them to be realistic. It does get the same five-year warranty though.

Power figures remain the same, too. Its mid-mounted liquid-cooled internal permanent magnet synchronous motor produces 84 horsepower and 194 lb-ft (263 Nm) of torque, which is sent to the wheel through a single-speed transmission.

In case you forgot, the torque is almost 2.5 times that of the Yamaha R1. The 0-60 mph (97 km/h) time remains the same as the Del Mar too, at three seconds.

The Livewire S2 Alpinista gets four preset ride modes – Sport, Road, Rain, and Range Livewire

Four preset ride modes – Sport, Road, Rain, and Range – as well as two adjustable ride modes with cornering-sensitive traction control and cornering-sensitive ABS, are accessible through the 4-inch color TFT display. Speaking of cornering, the Alpinista boasts lean angles of 52.1° left and 44.2° right, which is more than adequate to hug winding roads.

The bike tips the scales at 434 lb (196.8 kg), which is as much as most IC middleweight motorcycles. I reckon the bike would feel lighter at speeds considering the weight (most of which is of the battery) is carried low.

It shares the Del Mar's adjustable Showa suspension and Brembo brakes. But the 17-inch wheels are a breath of fresh air, and they're outfitted with Dunlop Roadsmart IV tires. This not only improves the ride dynamics but also reduces the seat height by 1.1 inches (28 mm) when compared to the S2 Del Mar.

Livewire is calling the bike its “first sport standard” that blends “the best of street, sport, and hyper-tourer characteristics” Livewire

On the charging front, the Alpinista requires 9.1 hours to charge from 0% to 100%, and 5.9 hours to charge from 20% to 80% on a Level 1 (110V) charger. A Level 2 charger (220V) will be significantly faster – 2 hours, 22 minutes to go from 0 to 100%, and 1 hour, 17 minutes to go from 20 to 80%. You'd better plan those pitstops near a charging station.

The market for compact commuter street-focused electric motorcycles has always been on the rise. Kawasaki's Z e1s ($7,599), Can-Am's Pulse ($13,399), and Zero S ($14,995) are all capable (and cheaper) options you can consider. But if a Harley electric is what you're eyeing, the S2 Alpinista makes a strong case for itself.

Here's Livewire's teaser for the 2025 S2 Alpinista.

The All-New LiveWire S2 Alpinista™ Electric Sport Standard Motorcycle

Livewire has also confirmed a variety of accessories for the e-moto, including a sports seat, windscreen, soft and hard bags, luggage racks, and cosmetic enhancements. The bike itself is now officially launched and available both at Livewire’s website and retail outlets.

Source: Livewire