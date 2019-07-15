A new six-axis IMU feeds data on the bike's movements to the central computer 125 times per second, enabling a new cornering ABS system that Yamaha says is clever enough to prevent wheel lock-ups rather than just responding to them. The BC, or Brake Control system, has two modes, one which is lean angle-sensitive, one that's not. I'm not sure why you'd want to put your traction control back in caveman mode, but hey, the option's there. I can't, on the other hand, find an "off" setting in the R1's intimidating new settings menu, so the old fuse box might end up being the answer if you wish to play slidey-slideys or throw up an endo.