This new study is much more interested in the benefits of robot-assisted long-term coaching. As well as offering the benefit of bypassing any baggage associated with human interactions, this autonomous robot intervention allows for a system that supports and augments any work with other clinicians and teachers. Scassellati suggests further longer-term study will be necessary to better understand the benefits of the program but these results from just one month of work bodes well for future robot-assisted interventions helping autistic children develop social skills.