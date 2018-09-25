The research focused on mice engineered to have fragile X syndrome (FXS), a single-gene disorder commonly related to inherited autism in humans. While other research into FXS has examined behavioral symptoms associated with the condition, such as repetitive or obsessive patterns, this study looked at how to improve learning dysfunctions. Using the template of a certain visual discrimination task, the researchers found that healthy mice could learn a new water-gathering strategy after three days while the FXS animals, on average, needed five to nine days to grasp the new skill.