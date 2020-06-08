2020 Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid gets MPGe rating, price tag

The new 2020 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid model, announced last year, has finally entered showrooms in the US. Using Ford's fourth-generation hybrid technology, the Escape PHEV is rated at 100 MPGe (2.4 l/100km).

That best-in-class MPGe rating is fitting, given that the Escape was the first hybrid crossover-SUV on the market. Going with that fuel economy rating is the Escape Plug-In's EPA-estimated all-electric range of up to 37 miles (59.5 km) per charge. Ford says that, before tax or government incentives, the Escape Plug-In Hybrid will have a starting price of US$35,000

The automaker is marketing the Escape PHEV as a hedge against volatile gasoline prices. Although such prices might be low now, Ford says, they could change quickly. "The economic and environmental impacts of this [COVID-19] virus have created a roller coaster for consumers looking to balance value, need and efficiency going forward,” said Hau Thai-Tang, Ford chief product development and purchasing officer.

The 2020 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid retains the regular Escape's cargo volume behind the second row, putting the batteries under the second row seats Ford

Ford has invested more than $11.5 billion into electrified vehicles to date. The Escape Plug-In Hybrid is the first of several planned hybrid and battery electric vehicles coming soon. It utilizes a cross-platform PHEV system consisting of a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and electronic continuously variable transmission. A 14.4-kWh battery lies below the second row seats, minimizing impact on the Escape's cargo area.

Charging for the 2020 Escape Plug-In Hybrid can be done through Level 1 or Level 2 charging stations, or a household plug. Charge times vary from 3.5 to 11 hours, depending on battery state and charge source. Four drive modes allow the driver to choose how to utilize the stored electric energy in the Escape's batteries, and range from a hands-off "Auto EV" mode to a forced "EV Now" mode. Drivers can also push EV use until later ("EV Later") or emphasize recharging the batteries in "EV Charge" mode.

The PHEV version of the Escape is available as an option in all trim levels except the Escape's SE Sport. The 2020 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid comes standard with advanced safety technologies via Ford's Co-Pilot360 system. It is entering showrooms now in the US and Canada.

Source: Ford