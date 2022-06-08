373-mile Polestar 3 looks to take a bite out of the SUV market

Polestar is preparing to expand its horizons from three-box sedans and coupes to SUVs. Falling neatly in line with the company's incredibly boring but easy-to-remember naming structure, the Polestar 3 will give the electric performance brand a presence in the lucrative SUV segment. With a dual-motor drive that spins for up to 373 miles (600 km) per charge and a host of safety technologies, the SUV promises to be a road trip- and adventure-worthy electric performance utility ready to explore city, country and continent.

While established automakers around the globe look to slowly phase out ICE models and replace them with electrics, a dedicated electrified brand like Polestar can focus solely on expanding into new vehicle segments and global markets. The company now aims to grow its presence to 30+ global markets by the end of 2023 and increase its global sales tenfold, from a modest 29,000 in 2021 to 290,000 by 2025. It's identified SUVs as a critical cornerstone of that goal, particularly for the US market.

"Polestar 3 is the SUV for the electric age," said Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath. "Our design identity evolves with this high-end large luxury EV, with a strong, individual brand character. With this car, we bring the 'sport' back to the SUV, staying true to our performance roots."

Polestar didn't hint at what that "sport" might mean in terms of horsepower or performance, but it did say that the model's large battery pack is being developed with a targeted range of 600 km (373 miles). That number is based on the more optimistic, urban-focused WLTP cycle, so US buyers can expect to see something well lower from the EPA. Still, it sounds like the new model should offer a very nice mix of utility, performance and available range, making it a versatile everyday electric option.

Polestar also said that, over time, the 3 will offer autonomous highway pilot with Luminar LiDAR and Nvidia-powered central computing.

We'll have more nuts and bolts when the Polestar 3 makes its world premiere in October, but Polestar today provided the first full photo of the SUV. The hovering profile shot shows a sporty silhouette with streamlined roofline, plenty of aero inlets and outlets, a roof spoiler and what looks like panoramic glass up top. It also gives a peek at what appears to be a very sharp, thin set of mirrored Thor's hammer headlamps previewed by the O2 and Precept concepts. That checks out with Polestar's previously announced plans to start folding the concept-previewed design language into new models starting this year.

The Polestar 3 will be the first in a series of new cars that Polestar plans to introduce over the next three years. It will be available to order in initial launch markets on the day of its October premiere, and production will begin in early 2023. The car will be manufactured in the US and China.

The teaser video shows a little more of the Polestar 3, including a good look at its glowing-red taillight design.

Polestar 3 - The shape of things to come | Polestar

Source: Polestar