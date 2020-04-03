© 2020 New Atlas
500-hp Mil-Spec Ford F-150 super-truck slays the Raptor

By C.C. Weiss
April 02, 2020
Mil-Spec takes its tactical-grade customization talents to the Ford F-150
Mil-Spec takes its tactical-grade customization talents to the Ford F-150
The optional Baja aesthetics package brings the roof rack and tire carrier
An optional long-travel suspension upgrade puts 11 inches of travel at the wheels
The base conversion includes a heavy-duty front bumper and LED headlights, and the off-road lighting is available optionally
The spare tire carrier is sized around the oversized off-road tires
Mil-Spec got its start with Hummer H1s before making the move to something far more popular on US roadways
Mil-Spec powers its F-150 with a 5.0-liter V8 engine
Mil-Spec's F-150 fenders have some serious bulge
Steel rear bumper
Mil-Spec wheels and Nitto tires
Inside the Mil-Spec Automotive F-150
Mil-Spec adds billet aluminum controls and badging
Known for its head-turning lineup of customized Hummers, Michigan's Mil-Spec Automotive has turned its attention to America's favorite truck. Its new, reenergized F-150 gives Ford's own Raptor a run for its money, gaining a touch more edge to go along with its big horsepower boost. It's a weapons-grade super-pickup for off-roaders and truck collectors.

The decision to move into the F-150 business was a natural one for Mil-Spec. "Our company designs always center around a deep passion for upgrading some of the world’s most celebrated trucks," says Mil-Spec cofounder Adam Mitchell.

Ford's F-Series isn't a cult classic like the Hummer H1, but the untouchable US vehicle sales leader of nearly 40 years can certainly lay claim to being "celebrated." Mil-Spec indulges F-150 lovers with a 500-hp 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine that gives the truck an immediate leg up over the 450-hp twin-turbo V6 Raptor.

Veering in a different direction from Ford's strong but clean Raptor styling, Mil-Spec applies the tactical-inspired treatment it developed for its Hummers. It caps the F-150 front and rear ends with fully welded heavy-duty steel bumpers, flicks on high-intensity LED headlights, slaps heavy-duty side steps on the flanks, drops a set of black-finish dual exhaust tips in back, and fits the truck with 20-in alloy wheels shod in 37 x 13.59R-20LT Nitto Ridge Grappler tires.

Mil-Spec's swollen fenders help contain a track that's widened by up to 13.5 inches (34 cm) via the available Baja performance suspension. A US$6,000 bump over the base price, the suspension upgrade brings in adjustable Fox 3.0 long-travel bypass shocks front and rear, offering up to 11 in (28 cm) of wheel travel. Not only does this suspension widen the Mil-Spec F-150 out 7 in (17.8 cm) more than the Raptor itself, it stands the truck up as tall as the heavy-duty F-250.

The interior includes leather seats, a high-performance steering wheel with magnesium paddle shifters, billet aluminum control knobs and a number plaque. The Mil-Spec conversion starts at $85,000 before the optional suspension upgrade, and those looking to go a step further can add the $8,600 Baja Appearance Package, a functionally aesthetic bit of kit with low-profile roof rack, chase rack with oversized spare tire carrier, and off-road LED light bar system.

The 2020 F-150s that serve as the basis of Mil-Spec's build are eligible for factory rebates and financing and covered by Ford's warranty.

Source: Mil-Spec Automotive

