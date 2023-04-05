650-hp Ram REV e-pickup boasts 500-mile battery + V2-all charging

With its biggest truck competitor already out of the gate, and the Tesla Cybertruck rolling its way there, Ram is determined to best the competition by releasing a pickup driver's electric pickup. It's been promising best-in-class numbers since the Ram 1500 REV was but a whisper and white glow in the dark, and it now gives the world a closer look at what exactly it means. The 654-hp 2025 1500 REV will offer 500 miles (805 km) of range on battery alone, before even factoring in the planned range extender, while delivering a 2,700-lb (1,225-kg) payload and 14,000-lb (6,350-kg) towing. Ram is clearly hellbent on leaving second and third place yearly sales finishes in the ICE past and becoming the leader in electric trucks.

When news of a 1500 REV range-extender option surfaced earlier this year, it seemed logical to assume that the previously stated 500-mile range was the cumulative range for battery and combustion-engine generator. Turns out, 500 miles is for battery power alone, corresponding to an optional 229-kWh large battery pack.

Those who don't want to pony up for all those kilowatt-hours will still enjoy 350 estimated miles (563 km) with the standard 168-kWh pack, potentially besting the Ford F-150's EPA-official 320-mile (515-km) estimated range. Either way, they'll be able to plug in at a 350-W 800-V ultrafast charger and zap in 110 miles (177 km) of range in roughly 10 minutes.

The 2025 Ram 1500 REV charging port includes blinking lights and audible indicators Ram

Ram will detail the 1500 REV XR – presumably "Xtended Range" – in the future. While 500 miles should be more than enough range for the typical point-to-point commute, the "class-shattering" combustion engine-boosted range should be of particular value to those looking to tow heavy loads, something that severely cuts down battery-only range.

We'll see how Ram's estimates fare once the 1500 REV runs through official EPA testing ahead of its market launch in 2024, but they definitely show that Ram is taking its market-leading promises seriously. Other estimates include the aforementioned 2,700-lb payload and 14,000-lb towing targets, 620 lb-ft (841 Nm) of torque to go along with the 654 hp (481-kW), and a 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) as low as 4.4 seconds.

The 2025 Ram 1500 REV will reportedly offer 500 miles (805 km) of range on battery alone Ram

The 1500 REV comes powered by an electric AWD with individual front and rear 335-hp (250-kW) electric drives. Each of the e-drive units includes a motor, gearbox and inverter, and the front-axle module comes complete with an automatic wheel-end disconnect that gives the truck more efficient RWD capabilities in the right conditions. The rear drive module includes the option of an electronic locking differential for better traction in slippery conditions.

The REV's standard active-leveling four-corner air suspension with adaptive damping comes ready for both road and off-road with five settings: entry/exit, aero, normal, off-road 1 and off-road 2. Ram doesn't say exactly how high the suspension raises the truck body over the 275/50R22 Pirelli Scorpion all-season tires, but the fact that there are two separate off-road settings bodes well for those who want to electric 4-wheel over near-unnavigable terrain. The truck promises a full 2 feet (61 in) of water fording.

Ram also fancies the 1500 REV something of a rolling charging station that can use its bidirectional charging capabilities at home and away. A 7.2-kW power panel in the bed and a 3.6-kW panel in the frunk combine to offer the ability to power external equipment, from off-grid charging of other Stellantis vehicles, to delivering home power in an outage, to running camping, job site or tailgate equipment. Vehicle-to-grid charging promises the possibility of optimizing timing for the best electrical rates.

The 2025 Ram 1500 REV includes an available 14.5-in infotainment display and a passenger display Ram

All those features help make the 1500 REV the most technologically advanced truck in Ram history, and that continues inside. The driver accesses information from a head-up display and the most advanced Uconnect infotainment system yet, easily interfacing with the 12- or available 14.5-in tablet-style center display.

The passenger, meanwhile, can follow along via a 10.3-in touchscreen recessed into the dashboard to prevent driver distraction. The passenger display can access mobile device content like web browsing and apps via an HDMI hookup, show ride info in "co-pilot" mode or display external camera views.

The 2025 Ram 1500 REV connects to a mobile device with HDMI for passenger entertainment Ram

The 1500 REV is slated to include advanced driver assistance such as hands-free active driving assist and automated parking. A 23-speaker Klipsch "ultra-premium" audio system will help audio rise to the same level as the rest of the tech suite.

Ram will launch the 2025 1500 REV next year in five planned trims: Tradesman, Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Limited and the all-new Tungsten. The truck is currently on show at the 2023 New York International Auto Show, which opened to the press on Wednesday and will open to the public on Friday.

Source: Ram/Stellantis

