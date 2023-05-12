Alpine introduces new A290_β electric show car

The A290, whose production prototype is being called the A290_β ("A290 Beta"), is the first of three "Dream Garage" vehicles coming from Alpine. The all-electric sports car design fits (fittingly) in the B-segment.

Alpine is billing this new electric vehicle as an "urban sports car" for its exclusive market. The automaker breaks down the A290's name as part of a nomenclature for all future vehicles it will be making. A is for Alpine, of course, the 2 is for B-segment, and the 90 is the future Lifestyle range Alpine plans to create. So, for example, expect a larger version of this car to be the A390 or A590.

The exterior design of the Alpine A290_β is a combination of hot hatch and futuristic elements. The wheels, in particular, are very unusual – a large square inset with a circle at the center sits within a cross-mesh to the rim. Low-profile, exclusive Michelin tires bead onto that rim and accentuate the unusual wheel shape.

The unusual seating arrangement in the Alpine A290_β has passengers flanking the driver on either side Alpine

The interior of the A290_β is even more quirky. A three-seat design has the driver sitting at center with two passengers to either side and slightly behind. The center steering has a yoke-styled wheel, similar to the steering wheels used in Formula racing.

Controls are located mainly on the headliner, ahead of and above the driver – these include a kill switch, signal indicators, etc. A head-up display carries most of the gauges at the lower portion of the windscreen. The A290_β also includes a headset and display receiver for track-related inputs on the fly.

Carbon bucket seats with helmet buffers at the top, and the overtake button on the steering wheel make it clear that this car is made for racing. The A290_β has been cleared for FFSA (Fédération Française du Sport Automobile) track use.

The Alpine A290_β has two electric motors at front Alpine

Underneath, the Alpine A290_β's chassis is carefully tuned for sport. A torque management system which separates power between the wheels in various driving conditions, plus a multi-link rear axle are highlights of that tuning. Shocks with hydraulic compression stops, springs, and anti-roll bars (both front and rear) have been optimized for both road and track use. Brembo 4-piston calipers on each wheel provide stopping power.

The A290_β is the first of three forthcoming Alpine models in this line. The B-segment A290_β will be followed by a GT crossover and a replacement for the Alpine A110 sport coupe. All three are based on the Renault Alliance's CMF-B EV platform.

Production on the A290_β begins in 2024 at ElectriCity in Douai, France, with the motors coming from the Cleon factory, also in France. Alpine is promising more details for the production model, including power output, charge times, and efficiency numbers as it nears production.

Source: Automobiles Alpine