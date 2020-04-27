© 2020 New Atlas
Automotive

Shanghai ride-hailers can now call for an AutoX self-driving taxi

By Paul Ridden
April 27, 2020
Shanghai ride-hailers can now ...
AutoX RoboTaxis will now appear as an available vehicle option in the Amap mobile app for Shanghai ride-hailers
AutoX RoboTaxis will now appear as an available vehicle option in the Amap mobile app for Shanghai ride-hailers
View 4 Images
AutoX RoboTaxis will now appear as an available vehicle option in the Amap mobile app for Shanghai ride-hailers
1/4
AutoX RoboTaxis will now appear as an available vehicle option in the Amap mobile app for Shanghai ride-hailers
Customer identification and ride start processes have been made completely touch-free
2/4
Customer identification and ride start processes have been made completely touch-free
Early access ride-hailers can book a RoboTaxi from April 27, with the scheme opened up to everyone once the initial trial has been completed
3/4
Early access ride-hailers can book a RoboTaxi from April 27, with the scheme opened up to everyone once the initial trial has been completed
AutoX plans to have 100 RoboTaxis rolling out from its Shanghai hub
4/4
AutoX plans to have 100 RoboTaxis rolling out from its Shanghai hub
View gallery - 4 images

Autonomous driving tech company AutoX has partnered with the Alibaba Group's Amap mobility platform to offer folks in Shanghai the option to hail a ride in an AutoX RoboTaxi.

Reported to be the first time such an option has been made available through a major ride-hailing platform in China, a ride-hailer makes a booking through the Amap mobile app. When the pickup and dropoff locations are entered, the app lists all of the available vehicles, including RoboTaxis.

Users can opt to select both a self-driving taxi and a human-driven ride simultaneously, and the app will work out which will arrive first and get things rolling. Where some autonomous taxi services might restrict users to fixed journey start and end locations, the AutoX vehicles can pickup and dropoff anywhere in the city.

Customer identification and ride start processes have been made completely touch-free
Customer identification and ride start processes have been made completely touch-free

There are plans to have 100 RoboTaxis on public roads in Shanghai, which will all communicate with road infrastructure via the city's 5G-based V2X technology to gather traffic data. The service is also said to be the first self-driving taxi service in China able to get up to the maximum non-highway speed of 80 km/h (50 mph), and – given the "new normal" brought about by COVID-19 – passenger identification and the process for starting a ride have been made completely touchless.

AutoX and Amap started accepting early access riders from today, with the service subsequently being opened up to everyone after the initial trial has been completed.

Sources: AutoX, Amap

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

AutomotiveSelf driving carsAutonomous VehiclesTaxiShanghai
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More