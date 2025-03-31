Watch: Aptera's solar EV hits Route 66 for a 300-mile road trip

Some 20 years after it was first founded, San Diego, California-based startup Aptera has taken its solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) out on a proper 300-mile (~480-km) road trip – the first time it's been filmed doing so.

Co-CEO Steve Fambro set off in the company's production-intent vehicle from Flagstaff, Arizona, on to Route 66 all the way to Imperial Valley in California. Aptera says this journey represents a major step in validating its systems in real-world conditions.

In the video below, the Aptera solar EV really looks like something that dropped onto the freeway from beyond Earth's orbit. This vehicle is pretty close to what the company will build and ship, but the interiors still need a bit more work, with exposed components visible in the footage.

Aptera — The First Road Trip

Fambro notes that the car managed to hit 520-W charging in the sunniest weather of the day. The two-seater is designed to go up to 40 miles (64 km) per day without needing to plug in to recharge, thanks to 700 watts of solar panels along the roof and hood. For longer rides, the Launch Edition that will arrive first comes with a 400-mile (640-km) battery pack you can juice up with a charger; a massive 1,000-mile (1,610-km) battery option is also available.

This is what the Aptera's interiors will eventually look like – simple and functional Aptera Motors

Those figures are made possible by the Aptera's lightweight carbon fiber composite body, and aerodynamic design which makes for an ultra low drag coefficient that's lower than what you'd see on a land speed record car. It can hit a top speed of 101 mph (162 km/h) with its 201-peak-horsepower (150-kW) electric drivetrain.

The Aptera's lightweight body and aerodynamic design help it cover up to 40 miles a day on solar power alone Aptera Motors

Aptera successfully completed its first low-speed function test last November. With this road trip to prove its mettle done and dusted, it seems like it's nearly ready for prime time. The company says it's already racked up 48,000 vehicle reservations, with the Launch Edition coming in at US$40,000 apiece. It plans to begin producing a small number of units this year, and ramp up to building 20,000 cars a year by 2027.

Read more about everything that goes into the Aptera to make it go beyond any previous solar-powered car efforts in our detailed piece here.

Source: Aptera