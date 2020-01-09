Aston Martin teases a 700-horsepower open-top V12 Speedster

Aston Martin has been moving and shaking like crazy in the lead-up to Brexit – if that's ever going to happen – firing out supercars, hypercars and some thoroughly desirable street sports cars at a frenzied rate. And now it's teasing something really silly: a proper open-top speedster, for the landed gent who thinks he'd like to try motorcycling but isn't sure about the whole two wheels thing.

The above sketch is all we've been given so far, showing a roofless cabin with a tiny windshield and a flicked-up rear spoiler. We're sure it'll look great; Marek Reichman hasn't let anything the wrong side of beautiful out the door for many, many years in his role as Aston's Creative Director.

We know it'll rock a 5.2-liter V12 twin-turbo motor, making around about 700 horsepower and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) through a ZF 8-speed auto. We know it'll have two seats. We know the design team had the 1959 Le Mans DBR1 and 2013's CC100 Speedster concept in mind when they were drawing it up. We know it'll be a loud, proud, raucous driving experience for the few that can afford such trifles as roofless roadsters, and we know only 88 will be built, with deliveries starting in 2021.

One expects to be drip-fed further photos and information over the coming months, as is the Aston way.

Source: Aston Martin